Why Goa's Rare Summer Drink Urrak Appears For Only 8 Weeks Every Year

Goa's traditional drink Urrak appears briefly each summer because it is made from fresh cashew apple juice, lightly distilled and highly perishable, making it one of the region's rarest seasonal beverages.

Urrak is made from fermented cashew apple juice harvested during Goa's short summer season. Its fresh, fruity taste makes it very different from the stronger and more familiar feni.

The drink is available for only six to eight weeks every year in Goa. Its limited season has turned Urrak into a prized local tradition among residents and visitors.

Unlike commercially bottled spirits, Urrak is best consumed soon after distillation. Its delicate flavour fades quickly, which is why it rarely travels beyond Goa.

Many locals serve Urrak chilled with soda, lime and green chilli for extra flavour. The combination creates a refreshing drink suited to Goa's humid summer afternoons.

Urrak reflects Goa's agricultural rhythm as much as its food culture. Every glass captures a tradition that returns only once each summer.