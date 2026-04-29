SAW Components Global Markets Report 2026: Products, End-Users, Applications And Competition 2024-2030 With 2025 As The Base Year
Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SAW Components - Global Markets by Products, End-Users, Applications and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report is a detailed analysis of the world market for SAW & BAW devices. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented by product type. The report contains detailed market data including market by value (US$Millions), volume (UnitsMillions) and average selling price (US$/Unit). Specific quantitative data includes product markets by region, application, end-user industry, and supplier sales/market share.
The 2025 report builds on our extensive knowledgebase and compiles the best available data on the frequency control and timing industry. Data and analysis includes: size of total market opportunity by product type; growth potential in end-use markets and forecasts in each product, region and end-use market. There is also in-depth coverage of competition by product and region.
Each section is broken down according to market criteria. The report contains detailed market data including market by value (US$Millions), volume (UnitsMillions) and average selling price (US$/Unit). Specific quantitative analysis tables include product markets by region, application, end-user industry, and competitive supplier sales/market share. Data and analysis include: size of total market opportunity; market forecasts in regional and end-use markets; competition by product type.
Scope of Coverage
The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.
Each section contains quantitative market data including market by consumption value (US$Millions), volume (UnitsMillions) and average selling price (US$/Unit). Data tables and visualizations include breakdowns by country, end-user industry & applications, operating frequencies, packaging and connector types, and supplier sales & market share. Data is given for the years 2024-2030 by year with 2024 as the base year, 2025 as the estimate year, and 2030 as the forecast year.
Research Objectives
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential; To determine the size of the total market opportunity by SAW & BAW component product types, end-user industry, application, packaging, and connector; To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.
Product Types and Subtypes Covered
- SAW & BAW Resonators/Oscillators SAW & BAW Filters SAW & BAW Sensors SAW & BAW Delay Lines Other
Packaging Covered
- Ceramic Metal Plastic Specialty (e.g., glass and other)
Connectors Covered
- Leaded SMD DIP/SIP
Precision Covered
- Non-Precision Low Precision Semi-Precision Precision High Precision Very High Precision
Frequencies Covered
- <.999KHZ 100KHZ to.999MHZ 1MHZ to 34MHZ to 100MHZ to 200MHZ to.999GHZ 1GHz to 2.999Ghz >3GHz
Markets Covered
- Merchant Captive
Distribution Channels Covered
- Direct Distributor
- International Regional Local
Geographic Scope
- Argentina Australia Brazil Canada China France Germany Hong Kong India Ireland Israel Italy Japan Korea (South) Mexico Netherlands Russia South Africa Spain Switzerland Taiwan United Kingdom United States Other Americas Other Asia/Pacific Other Europe Other Mid East Rest of World
End-User Industries & Applications
Internet of Things (IoT)
- Applications connected by the Internet of Things (IoT) stand to dominate the timing industry. Within the forecast period, most electronic devices will be connected to the IoT, and frequency control components become critical. This report breaks out individual devices and sub-systems by market category, and each category also incorporates a line item for the IoT.
Consumer Devices
- Video Games Set Top Boxes DSLRs Digital TVs LCDs/Displays DVD/Blu-Ray Players Audio/Visual Equipment Appliances Toys Internet of Things Devices Other
Mobile Infrastructure
- BTSs Antennas Amplifiers 4G Hotspots Internet of Things Devices Other
Mobile Devices
- Smart Phones Wearables Tablets Audio (MP3 players, etc.) Internet of Things Devices Other
Wired Communications
- Fiber Channels Switching Data Transfer Devices Modems LAN Nodes Protection Internet of Things Devices Other
Computers/Peripherals
- Desktop Laptop Keyboards Mice Modems Video Cards Printers Internal Hard Drives External Hard Drives Internet of Things Devices Other
Industrial
- Machine Control Inspection Internet of Things Devices Other
Military/Defense
- Guidance/Telemetry Electronic Warfare Communications Internet of Things Devices Other
Aerospace
- Communications Guidance Sensing Control Entertainment Internet of Things Devices Other
Automotive
- Dashboard Ignition Timing Entertainment Communications Internet of Things Devices Other
Sensing
- Security Entertainment RFID Internet of Things Devices Other
SATCOM
- Communications Optics/Video Navigation Mobile GPS Devices Internet of Things Devices Other
Research/Medical
- Diagnostic Equipment Observation Equipment Other Scientific Internet of Things Devices Other
Instrumentation & Timing
- Telecom Test Equipment Internet of Things Devices Other
Companies Researched
- Abracon Abundance Enterprise Co. (AEC) AccuBeat Advanced Crystal Technology AEL Crystals Aker Technology Amplitronix Anderson Electronics Andhra Electronics Argo Technology Avago AVX/Kyocera Baknor Electronic Industries Bliley Technologies Bomar Crystals Bubang Techron Cal Crystals Lab Caliber Electronics Cardinal Components CEIEC CETC Deqing Huaying Electronics Champion Technologies (Mtron PTI) Chequers Electronic China Nat'l Scientific Inst +- Materials ChungHo Elcom Citizen Finetech Miyota Connor-Winfield Crescent Frequency Products Croven Crystals Wenzel International Crystek CTS Electronic Comp/CTS Valpey/Fordahl Cymatics Discera/Microchips Ecliptek ECM Electronics ECS International eoSemi EPCOS AG Epson Euroquartz Exodus Dynamics Filtronetics FOQ Piezo Technik Fox Electronics Frequency Electronics Fronter Electronics GEMMA Quartz Geyer Electronic Golledge Electronics GreenRay Industries Harmony Electronics Hong Kong X'tals Hooray Electronics Hope Microelectronics Hosonic Electronics Huilong Electronic (Jinhua) Hy-Q International Pty ILSI America Inficon EDC InnoChips Technology Intergrated Device Technology (IDT) International Crystal Manufacturing Interquip Electronics IQD Frequency Products ISOTEMP Research ITTI Jauch Quartz KDS Daishinku KVG Quartz Crystal Technology KYOCERA Crystal Device Kyocera Kinseki Kyushu Dentsu (KDK) LapTech Precision Lihom-Cuchen Magic Crystal Maxim Integrated Products Megachips Mercury Electronics Ind Micro Crystal Microsaw Morion MTI-Milliren Technologies MtronPTI Murata Manufacturing/Tokyo Denpa Nakagawa Electronics (NKG) NEL Frequency Control New Japan Radio Company Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK) Nova Technology NXP Semicondutors NV One Light Electronics OnSpec Oscillators Oscilent Oscilloquartz SA (Swatch) Pericom Semiconductors Phonon Pletronics Precision Devices Q-Crystal Q-Tech Qorvo Quartz Pro AB QuartzlocK QVS Tech Rakon/CMAC/Temex Raltron Electronics RF Monolithics River Eletec Saint-Gobain Quartz PLC Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEM) Sand9/Analog Devices Seiko Epson Shenzhen Crystal Technology Shenzhen Khanate Electronics Shenzhen TKD Crystal Industrial Shoulder Electronics Silicon Laboratories SiTime Siward Cyrstal Technology Solectron/Centum Spectratime SA SPK Electronics Stanford Research Systems Statek Sunny Electronics Swatch Group Ltd. Symmetricom (Microsemi) Tai-Saw Technology Taitien Electronics Tellurian Technology Texas Instruments Thales Microelectronics SA Tokyo Denpa Tongfang Guoxin Electronics Total Frequency Control (TFC) Transko Electronics TXC Vectron International Vishay Intertechnology Vremya-CH Wenzel Associate Wuhan TGS Crystals Yoketan Z-Communications ZheJiang East Crystal Electronic
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