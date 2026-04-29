Assam BJP Chief Warns Cadres Against Use Of Abusive Language On Social Media

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 29 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party's Assam unit President Dilip Saikia on Wednesday issued a stern warning to its workers and supporters against using abusive or derogatory language on social media, saying such expressions do not reflect the party's political culture.

In an official press statement issued from the party's state headquarters in Guwahati, the Assam BJP president and Lok Sabha member, Dilip Saikia, said words such as“traitor” and similar insults are not part of the BJP's ideology or organisational values.

The statement said party workers are free to participate in democratic debate and political campaigning, but must maintain dignity and discipline while criticising opponents.

Saikia said the BJP believes in healthy democratic competition and respectful political discourse, and any member found violating party discipline by using offensive language online or offline would be held accountable.

The warning comes amid the ongoing political atmosphere in Assam following the recently concluded assembly elections, where the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has claimed a strong performance.

Referring to the elections, Saikia said the results reflected growing public support for the BJP due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the development-oriented governance model of the party.

He claimed that voters across Assam had once again shown confidence in the BJP and its allies, and added that the party expected to secure even more seats in the coming phases of local body elections.

However, the Assam BJP chief stressed that electoral success should not lead to arrogance or indecent conduct by party supporters. He said social media has become an important platform for public communication, but it must not be misused for personal attacks, mockery or uncivil remarks against opposition leaders or candidates.

The statement further noted that the party has taken serious note of certain recent online comments allegedly made by some supporters and warned that disciplinary measures could follow if such behaviour continues.

Saikia urged all party workers to uphold the BJP's values of discipline, nationalism and public service while engaging in political campaigns.