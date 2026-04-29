Goranson Bain Ausley Welcomes Family Lawyer Alina Caratas To Dallas Office

Goranson Bain Ausley, a leading Texas family law firm, is pleased to announce that Alina Caratas has joined the firm's Dallas office as a family lawyer, expanding the firm's capabilities in complex divorce, child custody, and high-asset family law matters.

Caratas brings more than a decade of courtroom experience to her family law practice. Prior to joining Goranson Bain Ausley, she served as a prosecutor with the Dallas County District Attorney's Office, where she handled numerous jury trials and complex cases involving family violence and financial crimes. Her experience provides valuable insight into high-conflict matters and cases involving sophisticated financial issues.

At Goranson Bain Ausley, Caratas represents clients in Dallas navigating divorce and custody disputes involving children and complex financial issues. She works with professionals, business owners, and parents who seek thoughtful guidance, realistic expectations, and a clear path forward during one of life's most challenging transitions.

“I help clients move through difficult transitions with clarity, strategy, and a realistic path forward-so they can make confident decisions about their future,” said Caratas.

Her background in prosecuting financial crimes offers a strategic advantage in cases involving complex property division, including identifying hidden assets and analyzing financial records. In addition, her experience handling family violence cases and working within a mental health specialty court program provides a nuanced understanding of the dynamics often present in high-conflict divorce and custody matters.

“Alina brings a strong combination of courtroom experience, practical judgment, and client-centered perspective,” said Lindley Bain, Managing Partner.“She is well-positioned to serve Dallas-area clients facing complex family law issues.”

Caratas is licensed to practice law in Texas and is fluent in Romanian and Macedonian, and conversant in Spanish.

Goranson Bain Ausley is widely recognized for its leadership in Texas family law, representing clients in complex divorce, child custody, and property division matters across the state.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is a Texas family law firm with offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, Fort Worth, Granbury, San Antonio, and Midland. The firm includes 32 board-certified family law attorneys, including two who are double board certified in family law and civil appellate law, as well as 27 attorneys trained in collaborative law.

Goranson Bain Ausley delivers both depth and breadth to its family law practice, representing clients in complex divorce, custody, collaborative law, and appellate matters. The firm regularly handles high-stakes cases and features highly experienced family lawyers recognized for their leadership in the field.

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