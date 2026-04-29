MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) K2 Upgraded to Trade on OTCQX

April 29, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: K2 Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - K2 Gold Corporation (TSXV: KTO) (OTCQX: KTGDF) (FSE: 23K) ("K2" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has qualified and will begin to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market today, upgrading from the OTCQB® Venture Market. K2's shares will continue to trade under the symbol KTGDF. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We are very pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market, a significant milestone that reflects K2's continued growth and our commitment to the highest standards of transparency, governance, and shareholder engagement," said Anthony Margarit, President and CEO of K2 Gold. "This upgrade strengthens our visibility and accessibility within the U.S. investment community at an important time for the Company, as we prepare to begin drilling at our flagship Mojave project, while awaiting assay results from our recently completed Si2 project. We believe the OTCQX platform will help broaden our shareholder base, improve market exposure, and further position K2 alongside a stronger peer group as we continue to unlock value across our portfolio."

About K2 Gold Corporation

K2 is led by a team that has delivered over $2.6 billion worth of gold transactions, including Great Bear Resources' C$1.8 billion sale to Kinross and Kaminak Gold's sale to Goldcorp for approximately C$520 million. Chairman John Robins, who also chaired Kaminak, is now poised to deliver yet again for K2. In addition, K2 is part of Discovery Group, an alliance of companies responsible for the discovery of over 10 million ounces of gold.

The Mojave Project is a 5,830-hectare oxide gold project with base metal targets located in California. Multiple previously recognized surface gold targets have been successfully drilled in the past, most notably by Newmont and BHP. Since acquiring the property, K2 has completed geochemical and geophysical surveys, geologic mapping, LiDAR, a WorldView 3 alteration survey, and successfully completed a 17-hole RC drill program focused on the Dragonfly and Newmont Zones. Highlights from K2's drilling program include 6.68 g/t Au over 45.72m from surface at the Dragonfly Zone, and 1.69 g/t Au over 41.15m from 44.20m depth at the Newmont Zone.

The Si2 Project is a low-sulphidation epithermal gold system located in Nevada within the Walker Lane Trend. Historical shallow drilling tested only the uppermost levels of the system and returned anomalous gold, silver, and pathfinder elements. Since acquiring the project, K2 has completed detailed geologic mapping, surface geochemistry, geophysics, alteration mineralogy studies, fluid inclusion analysis, and age dating. These integrated datasets confirm that prior drilling did not test the interpreted boiling zone, where gold grades are typically maximized in epithermal systems. K2's work has delineated multiple priority structural targets at depth, positioning Si2 for systematic drill testing of higher-grade potential below historical intercepts.

The Wels Project lies approximately 60km south of Fuerte Metals Coffee project discovered by Kaminak Gold Corporation (formerly a Discovery Group company prior to its acquisition by Goldcorp-Newmont). Both the Coffee project and the Wels project lie within the Tintina Gold Belt, share similar characteristics, and are host to structurally controlled gold mineralization within intrusive rocks exhibiting multiple trends of mineralization.

K2's 2023 Reverse Circulation drilling program at the Wels Project intersected gold in each of 12 drill holes, including the discovery of a new mineralized corridor at the Saddle South target. The Wels land position consists of 350 contiguous quartz claims covering 7,200 hectares and lies within the traditional territory of White River First Nation.

K2 is committed to responsible exploration, safety, Indigenous and community engagement, and advancing high-quality projects through a collaborative and technically disciplined approach.

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