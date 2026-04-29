Kestra Medical Technologies To Present At The Bofa Securities 2026 Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KIRKLAND, Wash., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2026 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 13 at 2:20 p.m. Pacific Time.

Interested parties may access the live webcast and a replay of the presentation by visiting the Kestra investor relations website.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

Kestra Medical Technologies is a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Investor contact Neil Bhalodkar...