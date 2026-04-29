Gogoro Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

Specifically, the shareholders of the Company passed and approved by ordinary resolutions that:

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy, Gogoro is the world's leader in battery-swapping electric mobility, setting new standards for sustainable mobility. Powering nearly 700,000 riders and over 800 million battery swaps across more than 2,700 GoStation locations, the Gogoro Network redefines how cities move. Recognized globally in 2024, including Fortune's“Change the World,” Fast Company's“Asia-Pacific's Most Innovative Company,” MIT Technology Review's“15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch,” and Frost & Sullivan's“Global Company of the Year” for battery swapping, Gogoro continues to disrupt the status quo and accelerate the shift to cleaner, smarter mobility, and lead the way in reimagining how cities move.