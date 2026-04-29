German Prosecutors Call For 15 Years' Prison For Far-Left Militant

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Verden an der Aller, Germany: Prosecutors on Tuesday called for an alleged former member of Germany's far-left Red Army Faction (RAF) militant group to be sentenced to 15 years in jail for a series of armed robberies said to have been carried out to support herself while she was on the run.

Prosecutors accused Daniela Klette, 67, of carrying out eight attacks between 1999 and 2016 alongside two other former RAF members, Burkhard Garweg, 57 and Ernst-Volker Staub, 71.

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The suspects got away with a total of 2.4 million euros ($2.8 million), prosecutors alleged, adding they wanted to seize the proceeds.

Klette is said to have acted as the getaway driver in many of the heists and to have carried a "realistic looking" dummy bazooka.

She is charged with armed robbery and attempted murder as part of a gang in connection with the alleged hold-ups which prosecutors said had left 24 traumatised people in their wake, some of them seriously.

Arrested in her Berlin flat in 2024 after more than three decades in hiding, Klette also faces separate charges including murder, kidnapping and aggravated robbery related to RAF attacks staged in the 1990s.

Prosecutors accuse her of involvement in an RAF plot to blow up the Deutsche Bank offices in 1990.

She is also said to have strafed the US embassy in Bonn with machine gun fire in 1991 and to have bombed the newly built Weiterstadt prison near Frankfurt in 1993.

Police found a Kalashnikov assault rifle, explosives and large sums of cash in Klette's flat, which she sub-let and lived in for about 20 years.

The whereabouts of Staub and Garweg remain unknown.

Appearing in court last year, Klette remained defiant and vowed to continue the struggle against "capitalism and patriarchy".

The RAF -- also known as the Baader-Meinhof gang after two early leaders, Andreas Baader and Ulrike Meinhof -- emerged out of the radical fringe of the 1960s student protest movement.

For decades, its militants took up arms against what they claimed was US imperialism and a "fascist" West German state riddled with ex-Nazis. They also staged a series of attacks aimed at freeing jailed members.

A communique attributed to the RAF announced the group's dissolution in 1998.

The group is believed to have been responsible for 34 deaths in various attacks over nearly three decades, including of police officers, judges, American soldiers and a former Nazi SS officer who later became a prominent industrialist.

