Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra, J&K L-G Chairs High-Level Security Review Meet

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 29 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired a high-level security review meeting ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, which begins on July 3.

L-G Manoj Sinha chaired the meeting at Lok Bhavan in Jammu to assess the current security situation and review preparedness for the upcoming yatra.

Senior police and administrative officials, including Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, participated in the meeting, which focused on law and order management and coordinated security arrangements.

The meeting reviewed the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, with particular emphasis on ensuring safe and smooth conduct of the annual yatra, a major pilgrimage that draws thousands of devotees.

Discussions also centred on strengthening preventive measures and maintaining heightened alertness across vulnerable areas, officials said.

The Lieutenant Governor is understood to have stressed the need for seamless coordination among security agencies and timely response mechanisms to deal with any emerging situation.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing efforts under the administration's drive to build a drug-free society, with a focus on intensified action against narcotics and awareness initiatives.

Officials discussed measures to further strengthen anti-drug campaigns and enforcement efforts as part of a broader strategy to curb substance abuse in the region.

The annual pilgrimage involves devotees' journey to the Himalayan cave shrine of Amarnath situated at an altitude of 3888 metres in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure, which the devotees believe symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. There are two routes to reach the cave shrine -- one is the traditional longer route of Pahalgam, and the other is the shorter route of Baltal.

Those using the Pahalgam route take four days to reach the cave shrine, while those using the Baltal route return to the base camp the same day after having 'darshan'.

Helicopter services are available for the devotees on both routes.

The 52-day-long yatra will end on August 28 this year.

Registration for the Amarnath Yatra 2026 started on April 14. The number of pilgrims allowed per day is capped at 10,000, excluding those travelling by helicopter.

The yatra officially begins with the Pratham Pujan, a ritual seeking Lord Shiva's blessings for a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

The festival of Shravan Purnima, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan, marks the peak of the yatra, drawing massive crowds to the holy cave.