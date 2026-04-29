Palak Tiwari Calls Her 'Lukkhe' Character A Gift To Her Mother's Iconic Role Of Prerna

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actress Palak Tiwari, who is set to make her foray into OTT with her upcoming series 'Lukkhe', has shared how she drew from her mother, Shweta Tiwari for her part in the show. The actress also called her a gift to her mother's iconic character, Prerna.

In the series, the actress essays the role of Sanober, who navigates vulnerability, love, and inner conflict within a high-stakes, music-led narrative.

Talking about the pressure that comes with being the daughter of the actress, Palak said,“Of course, it comes with added pressure because she is one of the most expressive performers in my opinion. My character in 'Lukkhe', Sanober, is also someone who wears her heart on her sleeve. So it truly felt like Sanober is my gift to my mother's iconic character, Prerna from Kasutii Zindagii Kay. In many ways, Sanober is Prerna's true daughter because of how deeply emotional and expressive she is”.

She further mentioned,“My mom has always told me that if you can make the audience feel, especially make them cry, everything else falls into place. But at the same time, she also believes in letting me find my own way as an actor. One piece of advice she gave me during this show really stayed with me was 'don't try to win every scene.' Every scene has its own hero. Sometimes it will be you, and sometimes it won't, and that's completely okay. Let the other actor shine, because that's what ultimately makes the scene work. I think that perspective really helped me while working on 'Lukkhe'”.

Meanwhile, 'Lukkhe' also stars Raashii Khanna, King, Palak Tiwari, Lakshvir Singh Saran, and Shivankit Singh Parihar in lead roles, alongside Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Shivankit Parihar, Yograj Singh, and Ayesha Raza Mishra in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vipul D. Shah and Rajesh Bahl under the banners of Optimystix Entertainment and White Guerrilla LLP, the series is directed by Himank Gaur and created and executive produced by Deobjit Das Purkayastha and Agrim Joshi. The series is set to premiere on May 8 on Prime Video.