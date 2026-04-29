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Utenos Trikotažas RAB Annual Information 2025


2026-04-29 05:31:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presented are Utenos trikotažas RAB annual Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2025 (audited annual financial statements together with auditor's report, annual report, confirmation of the responsible persons) approved by the Annual General Meeting of Utenos trikotažas AB shareholders on 29 April 2026.

Managing Director Utenos trikotažas RAB Nomeda Kaučikienė

Attachments

  • Auditor report UT_EN 2025
  • abutenostrikotazas-2025-12-31-en

MENAFN29042026004107003653ID1111047277



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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