Utenos Trikotažas RAB Annual Information 2025

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Utenos Trikotažas RAB Annual Information 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presented are Utenos trikotažas RAB annual Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2025 (audited annual financial statements together with auditor's report, annual report, confirmation of the responsible persons) approved by the Annual General Meeting of Utenos trikotažas AB shareholders on 29 April 2026.
Managing Director Utenos trikotažas RAB Nomeda Kaučikienė
Managing Director Utenos trikotažas RAB Nomeda Kaučikienė
Attachments
-
Auditor report UT_EN 2025
abutenostrikotazas-2025-12-31-en
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment