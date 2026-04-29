Azerbaijan And Serbia Discuss Perspectives For Consular Cooperation

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On April 28, the third round of consular consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan andSerbia was held in Belgrade, AzerNEWS reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Serbian delegation was headed by Natasa Rašević, Acting Assistant Minister for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia.

During the consultations, the parties reviewed the current state of cooperation in consular affairs between Azerbaijan and Serbia, as well as prospects for its further development. They also discussed the possibility of signing new bilateral agreements in the consular field.

In addition, the delegations exchanged views on recent developments in consular services, particularly in the area of digitalization.

The importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in areas such as migration, justice, education, labor, and social protection was also emphasized.