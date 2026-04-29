Shreya Ghoshal Opens Up On Process Of Putting All Hearts Tour Spanning 44 Cities Into Live Album

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) The 5 time National Award-winning playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, has spoken up on the enormous process of tying her All Hearts Tour into a live studio album.

The singer spoke with IANS while on the move for work outside India. She shared that the idea of turning the tour into an album came to her after realising that she along with her team has performed at some of the iconic locations across the globe.

She told IANS,“I think we had such a fantastic journey in this tour because it spanned over a year, and we traveled to every part of the world, almost every possible city which we could have. And we had so much love garnered on the way from the audiences wherever we went and we did some really memorable shows. I will remember them as closer to my heart concerts in terms of the venues, sometimes the audiences, sometimes the setlist, every time it was special. So, we thought that we would just curate all of it and make an album out of it. And it was a hard decision to, you know, which song to put. But we tried to get the best of the recordings from each of these venues”.

Some of these venues were very iconic like the LA Dolby Theatre, as she shared,“The acoustics and everything, the Dolby Theatre is a very prestigious venue, this year's Academy Awards were held there. Then the Fox Theatre in Detroit where Lata Ji was the first Indian artist to perform there. And it's so historical. I mean, very beautifully made theatre, very old. So, each of these venues had a lot of memories. So, I thought we should make an album which reminds us of these times, not just for the audience members who attended and who could not and also for the band members and all of us who put in our hard work in that. And I think what we always try to do is do these songs a little differently from how it is recorded originally”.

The singer shared that each of the arrangements during her tour had a little bit of our heart added to it, and there were extra arrangements and some nuances, something special which kept changing.

“So, if I am singing 'Deewani Mastani' once again, I don't think I will be doing that arrangement ever again. It's just we have moved on from there. So, I thought it was a great way to remember and keep it recorded somewhere”, she added.

'All Hearts Tour' live album has been released under the label of Sony Music India.