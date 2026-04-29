MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) HEALWELL AI Announces Conference Call for First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 8, 2026

April 29, 2026 3:15 AM EDT | Source: HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL AI to hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 8:30 am ET (5:30 am PT).

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) (" HEALWELL " or the " Company "), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce the Company will release its Fiscal First Quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026, after market closing on Thursday, May 7, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its results on the following day before market open, Friday, May 8, 2026, at 8:30 am ET (5:30 am PT). The call will be hosted by James Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, President and Anthony Lam, Chief Financial Officer.

HEALWELL AI First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT

Webcast link:

Toll-Free North America: 1-800-715-9871

Toronto Local and International Toll: 1-647-932-3411

When connecting to the conference call via phone, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be joined into the "HEALWELL AI Inc. Conference Call."

James Lee

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit .

For more information:

Pardeep S. Sangha

Investor Relations, HEALWELL AI Inc.

Phone: 604-572-6392

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Source: HEALWELL AI