Afghanistan Refugee Women's Team Wins FIFA Approval

FIFA has approved Afghanistan's refugee women's football team to compete in international matches under its supervision, marking a rare step forward for Afghan women athletes in exile. The decision was made during a FIFA Council meeting in Vancouver, recognizing the team“Afghanistan Women United” as eligible for international participation.

The team, made up of Afghan players who fled the country after Taliban restrictions, has continued training and competing informally across countries including Australia, the United States, and parts of Europe. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the move aims to support teams unable to officially represent their countries due to political or institutional barriers.

Women's football in Afghanistan effectively ceased after the Taliban returned to power in 2021, banning women from sports and forcing many athletes to leave the country due to safety concerns. The national women's team last played an official match in 2018, before the collapse of the previous government.

Efforts to keep Afghan women's football alive have since shifted abroad, with exiled players organizing training camps and participating in unofficial tournaments. One such step came last year when the team competed in an international event in Morocco, helping build momentum for formal recognition.

Under FIFA's decision, the team will not be eligible for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil but can compete in qualification pathways for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The move provides a pathway for international exposure while stopping short of full national team status.

Despite the development, restrictions on women's sports inside Afghanistan remain firmly in place, leaving no clear path for domestic revival. The future of women's athletics in the country continues to face deep uncertainty, even as opportunities slowly expand for those competing abroad.