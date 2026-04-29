Goa Calling! Fat Fish To The Fisherman's Wharf 7 Iconic Restaurants Every Seafood Lover Must Visit

This guide explores Goa's vibrant dining scene, highlighting 7 must-visit restaurants. From authentic Goan cuisine and fresh seafood at places like Fisherman's Wharf and Martin's Corner to delicacies at Gunpowder, it provides a culinary itinerary.

Goa is nestled in India's Western Ghats and encircled by the Arabian Sea. Palm trees, comfortable shacks, beaches, an endless nightlife, and Portuguese-colonial architecture may all be considered the soul of Goa.

Goa is a beach lover's dream come true, but there are other reasons to travel there. For instance, its eating scene. For the greatest eating experiences when visiting Goa, consider checking out these incredible Goan establishments.

The Fisherman's Wharf

This diner is a must-see because of its exquisite setup in Cavelossim, South Goa. There are other places as well, however this place is much more lovely because of the sea wind. The restaurant's menu is full of delicious seafood and offers you a comprehensive experience of Goan cuisine. Try the Goan Poee, which is more complicated, or the rava fried prawns.

Vinayak Family Restaurant

This restaurant is unique and a must-visit for real Goan cuisine. This restaurant, which is located Assagao, is highly well-liked by the residents and, naturally, visitors. You should arrive early because there will be a lot of traffic, especially during lunch.

Fat Fish

This seafood haven's adventure started in 2012 when Pooja Sarin, a fashion designer, and Prashant Korgaonkar, a restauranteur, bent their heads over a plan to build a place that would satisfy the demands of every fish lover. The restaurant's emphasis on seasonal ingredients enhances the meals' allure. Fat Fish should be on your bucket list for your next trip as it offers a variety of fish alternatives, lobsters, squid, crabs, and finger food.

Gunpowder

Gunpowder, a South Indian treat, is situated in Assagao. The amazing gunpowder spice mix, known as Milagai Podi, is the source of the restaurant's name. The restaurant delivers the most delicious Southern cuisine, including prawn curry, meen curry, and exquisite appams.

Seafood Junction

Every meal here combines delicious tastes with traditional Goan cuisine. The restaurant's founders assert that they have been directly involved in the culinary sector for more than a century. And their seafood menu's popularity attests to this.

Perfect circles of marinated squid will entice you to plunge in, while fresh crabs that were collected only minutes before will adorn your platters. There are a variety of tandoori delicacies and Chinese fusion snacks available here, along with your choice of mocktails, for people who can't give up their love of North Indian and Continental cuisine.

Joets

It used to be a fishing shed with boats and nets, where people would swarm to get the catch as soon as it arrived. Jose and his wife Etelvina cooked and sold the fish as a result, and their dish became popular. As a result, Joets was born and is now a well-known beachside eatery. Although the restaurant serves a variety of cuisines, its seafood dishes are the main attraction. Pomfret, prawns, lobster, crab, kingfish, and more are prepared with either simple or recheado masala, or with butter and garlic. Beef roast, beef or choris chilli fry, and beef cutlets are some Goan meals.

Martin's Corner

Boys from the area would frequent this little corner store in the 1980s to play carrom, get soft drinks, and enjoy Carrafina Pereira's sorpotel and choris pao. It soon became a little area with four tables. The 300-seat eating area was created as a result of Carrafina's food's widespread appeal. Both residents and celebrities frequent Martin's Corner, which is a local staple. The cuisine features Goan and international cuisine, just as many restaurants opened at that period. Goan cuisine, which includes hog vindaho, chicken xacuti, prawn caldin, and salted tongue, is what draws people here.

If you are planning to visit Goa, include these places to your itinerary and let us know how you all liked them.