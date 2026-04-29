IPL 2026: Will MI Star Rohit Sharma Return To Action Against SRH At Wankhede Stadium?

An uncertainty looms over Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Rohit Sharma's participation in the upcoming IPL 2026 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 29.

The former MI captain has been on the sidelines for three matches against Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Chennai Super Kings due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained during the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Rohit was batting on 19 when he experienced discomfort in his hamstring and was forced to retire hurt.

Though skipper Hardik Pandya earlier said that Rohit Sharma would assess his fitness for a couple of matches and then take a call on his availability for the remainder of the season. In the absence of the former MI captain, Quinton de Kock opened the innings with Ryan Rickleton against PBKS, and Danish Malewar was included as an opener in the playing XI against GT and CSK.

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Will Rohit Sharma Return against SRH?

After being on the sidelines for three matches, Rohit Sharma has returned to training as part of his preparation for the upcoming match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in front of his home crowd. In a video posted by the Mumbai Indians on its Instagram handle, the star batter can be seen batting in the nets, indicating the potential return to action.

According to the reports, the veteran batter has not shown any sign of discomfort while batting extensively in the nets, and his participation is expected to depend on a final fitness assessment closer to the match.

According to the report by the Press Trust of India, a source close to the Mumbai Indians stated that Rohit has progressed with his fitness, but the final decision on his participation will be taken at the time of the toss.

“Rohit has continued to progress, but any call on his involvement in Wednesday's game will be taken at the toss,” a MI source told the PTI

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Rohit Sharma's return to action for the clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad remains uncertain, with the Mumbai Indians management expected to take a late call based on his fitness assessment at the time of the toss.

Why Rohit Sharma's Availability for SRH Clash is Crucial for MI?

Before being on the sidelines for three matches due to a hamstring injury, Rohit Sharma had registered the scores of 78, 35, 5, and 19*, aggregating 137 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of 165.06 in four matches.

The veteran batter has been one of MI's key top-order players this season, making his availability crucial for the team. The Mumbai Indians, under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, are enduring a tough campaign, as they are sitting at the ninth spot on the points table with 2 wins and 5 losses, having a net run rate (NRR) of –7.036 after seven matches.

The five-time IPL champions are currently in a situation where they have to win remainder of seven league matches in order to have a realistic chance of qualifying for the playoffs, making every game crucial in their campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Rohit Sharma will be cleared to return in the upcoming clash, with the final decision likely to hinge on his final fitness test and match-day assessment.

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