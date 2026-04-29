Fresh Mutton Tips: 4 Easy Ways To Check Meat Quality Before Buying

Buying fresh mutton is essential for both taste and health. From checking colour and smell to texture and storage conditions, a few simple precautions can help you identify stale meat and avoid serious health risks before purchasing mutton.

The demand for mutton shoots up on Sundays. But is the mutton you're buying actually fresh? Some sellers mix colour into stale meat to sell it. This can cause food poisoning, so be very careful when you buy mutton.The first thing to do at a mutton shop is to check the meat's colour. Fresh mutton will always have a bright, light red or pinkish glow. If the meat looks dark, has black spots, or seems faded, it's a clear sign that it's stale.Touching the meat is a great way to know if it's fresh. Fresh mutton feels a bit firm and springy. When you press it with your finger, the dent should fill up immediately. If it feels soft or sticky, it's definitely stale meat.Meat has a natural smell, but it's never unpleasant. If the mutton you're buying has a weird, sour, or ammonia-like smell, it is definitely spoiled. Also, if water is leaking from the meat, it's probably old.When buying mutton, also pay attention to the shop's cleanliness. Always buy meat from clean, licensed places. Don't buy from shops that are dusty or full of flies. After buying, cook it quickly or store it in the fridge.