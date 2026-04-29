African Mining Week (AMW) To Host United States (U.S.) - Africa Roundtable As Washington's Presence In African Mining Expands

The upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 conference - The Most Influential Mining Conference in Africa - will center host a high-level U.S. - Africa Roundtable, designed to connect African regulators and project developers directly with American capital and technical expertise.

This dedicated session arrives as the continent seeks to unlock an estimated $8.5 trillion in untapped mineral wealth, offering a primary platform for stakeholders to navigate the increasingly complex global minerals landscape.

The roundtable will explore emerging and lucrative investment opportunities across Africa's mining sector, as the continent seeks capital and expertise to unlock an estimated $8.5 trillion in untapped mineral resources.

The session comes at a pivotal time as the U.S works to diversify supply chains and reduce dependence on China for critical minerals. With Africa holding 30% of the world's mineral reserves - including more than 70% of global cobalt resources, over 90% of platinum group metals and more than 80% of both chrome and manganese deposits – the continent represents a strategic partner for the U.S.

Growing partnerships between U.S. companies, government agencies and African mineral-rich countries underscore the continent's strategic importance in strengthening America's supply chains. At the same time, increased U.S. investment and technical expertise is crucial in helping address key challenges facing Africa's mining sector, including declining exploration spending, infrastructure gaps and limited access to development finance.

In March 2026, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced plans to convert its loan to Syrah Resources, operator of the Balama Graphite Mine in Mozambique, into an equity stake - strengthening U.S. access to one of the world's largest graphite deposits. The DFC is also supporting the development of the Lobito Corridor, a major infrastructure initiative connecting mineral-rich regions of Angola, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to global export markets. In addition, the creation of a $1.8 billion critical minerals partnership with Orion Resource Partners highlights growing U.S. efforts to secure strategic mineral supply chains through global partnerships, including in Africa. A mining partnership agreement signed between the U.S. and the DRC in December 2025 strengthens cooperation between the world's largest economy and one of the most mineral-rich countries. The deal creates a mutually beneficial framework that enhances supply security for the U.S while enabling the DRC to access financing and technical expertise to advance the development of its mining sector.

American mining technology and exploration companies are also expanding their presence across the continent. In March 2026, KoBold Metals and Lifezone Metals entered into an agreement with Burundi to assess and develop the Musongati Nickel Project, which hosts an estimated 140 million tons of nickel resources. These companies are also advancing projects across Tanzania, Zambia and the DRC, targeting nickel, lithium and copper deposits critical to global energy transition supply chains.

In Zambia, KoBold Metals' investments are expected to support the country's goal of increasing copper production to three million tons annually by 2031, while the company's involvement in the Manono Lithium Project in the DRC highlights growing U.S. participation in the country's mining sector as it seeks to unlock an estimated $24 trillion in untapped mineral resources.

Against this backdrop, the U.S. - Africa Roundtable will create a platform for African governments and mining companies to engage directly with potential U.S. partners seeking to strengthen global critical minerals supply chains.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.