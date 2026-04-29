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OpenAI, Anthropic Brief US Lawmakers on AI Cybersecurity Risks
(MENAFN) According to reports, leading artificial intelligence companies OpenAI and Anthropic have recently provided briefings to staff of the US House Homeland Security Committee regarding their latest AI systems and associated cybersecurity implications.
The discussions, reported by Axios, are among the first known engagements between major AI developers and lawmakers focused specifically on the potential security risks posed by advanced AI models. The briefings were held in separate classified sessions last week.
Anthropic reportedly delayed the public release of one of its upcoming models due to concerns about its potential to expose or exploit cybersecurity vulnerabilities. OpenAI, meanwhile, is said to be adopting a staged or tiered approach to releasing its next-generation cybersecurity-focused model.
A committee aide described the meetings as part of ongoing “proactive engagement” with industry leaders to assess how frontier AI systems could affect critical infrastructure and national cybersecurity.
The discussions also referenced broader geopolitical concerns, including claims in a recent White House memo suggesting that China is conducting large-scale efforts to replicate or extract capabilities from US-developed AI systems.
House Homeland Security Committee leadership has been holding closed-door roundtables with technology companies and AI researchers, alongside formal hearings examining the national security risks associated with generative AI, including concerns about state-sponsored cyber operations.
Committee officials emphasized that collaboration between government and industry is necessary to manage emerging threats, strengthen defensive capabilities, and safeguard US leadership in AI development.
Lawmakers also noted that recent discussions included concerns about “jailbroken” AI systems—modified versions of models designed to bypass safety controls—which have further intensified attention on the need for regulatory oversight and security safeguards in the rapidly evolving AI sector.
The discussions, reported by Axios, are among the first known engagements between major AI developers and lawmakers focused specifically on the potential security risks posed by advanced AI models. The briefings were held in separate classified sessions last week.
Anthropic reportedly delayed the public release of one of its upcoming models due to concerns about its potential to expose or exploit cybersecurity vulnerabilities. OpenAI, meanwhile, is said to be adopting a staged or tiered approach to releasing its next-generation cybersecurity-focused model.
A committee aide described the meetings as part of ongoing “proactive engagement” with industry leaders to assess how frontier AI systems could affect critical infrastructure and national cybersecurity.
The discussions also referenced broader geopolitical concerns, including claims in a recent White House memo suggesting that China is conducting large-scale efforts to replicate or extract capabilities from US-developed AI systems.
House Homeland Security Committee leadership has been holding closed-door roundtables with technology companies and AI researchers, alongside formal hearings examining the national security risks associated with generative AI, including concerns about state-sponsored cyber operations.
Committee officials emphasized that collaboration between government and industry is necessary to manage emerging threats, strengthen defensive capabilities, and safeguard US leadership in AI development.
Lawmakers also noted that recent discussions included concerns about “jailbroken” AI systems—modified versions of models designed to bypass safety controls—which have further intensified attention on the need for regulatory oversight and security safeguards in the rapidly evolving AI sector.
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