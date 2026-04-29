Adidas Reports Higher Profits But Warns Of 'Volatile' Climate

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Frankfurt: German sportswear giant Adidas on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, reported strong growth in quarterly profits as sales rose in key markets, but warned of a "very volatile" and highly competitive retail environment.

The maker of Gazelle and Samba trainers said net profit attributable to shareholders came in at 482 million euros ($564 million) between January and March, up 13 percent from a year earlier.

Investors focused on the higher profit, and Adidas shares were up nearly seven percent in Frankfurt trading.

Sales rose 14 percent at constant exchange rates to 6.6 billion euros, helped by especially strong growth in North America and China.

But Adidas, which is facing intense competition from US rival Nike as well as a crop of newer firms, warned the climate remained difficult.

"The general retail environment is currently very volatile and heavily discounted in many markets, especially in lifestyle footwear," CEO Bjorn Gulden said in a statement.

"We do, of course, hope the environment stabilises and that discounts will normalise, but this is unfortunately not in our control."

Adidas confirmed its outlook for the year, forecasting operating profit of 2.3 billion euros, despite an expected 400-million-euro hit from higher US tariffs and the impact of a stronger euro.

Adidas went through a difficult period after the end of a lucrative partnership with US rapper Kanye West in 2022.

But Gulden has put the group back on a more stable footing, in particular seeking to promote its classic sneakers.