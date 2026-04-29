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Barwa Real Estate Posts Net Profit Of QR239.7M In Q1

Barwa Real Estate Posts Net Profit Of QR239.7M In Q1


2026-04-29 04:40:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Barwa Real Estate disclosed its financial statements for the three month period ended March 31, 2026. The results showed a net profit of QR239.7m attributable to the shareholders of the parent, compared to a net profit of QR239.5m during the same period of the previous year.

The Earnings per Share (EPS) amounted to QR0.0616 for the three month period ended March 31, 2026 compared to an EPS of QR 0.0615 during the same period of the previous year.

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The Peninsula

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