QSE Index Opens Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index recorded gains of 13.55 points, or 0.13%, at the start of Wednesday's trading, to reach 10,636 points, supported by three sectors.

Data from QSE showed positive performance in the Transportation sector by (+0.53%), Telecoms (+0.24%), and Banks and Financial Services (+0.20%). Meanwhile, performance was negative for the Real Estate sector by (-0.16%), Insurance (-0.20%), Consumer Goods and Services (-0.20%), and Industrials (-0.28%).

At 10:00 am, trading turnover reached QAR 73.995 million, with 43.772 million shares traded in 5,344 transactions.