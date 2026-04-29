Prime Minister, Minister Of Foreign Affairs Holds Telephone Conversation With Iraqi Prime Minister-Designate
At the beginning of the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi on his appointment as Prime Minister and the formation of the new government, wishing him success and expressing his hope for further development and growth in relations between the two countries.
During the call, they reviewed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen it in all fields, in order to promote common interests and coordinate on various issues and challenges, thereby ensuring stability and achieving development and prosperity.
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