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CERT-In Flags Rising AI-Driven Cyber Threats, Warns Msmes At Risk
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 29 (KNN) The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (In-CERT) has issued a critical advisory highlighting a major shift in the cyber threat landscape, driven by the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI).
According to CERT-In, emerging AI systems are enabling cyberattacks at an unprecedented scale and speed, marking a transition towards automated and highly sophisticated digital threats.
AI transforming cyberattacks
The agency noted that modern AI tools are no longer limited to assisting attackers but are now capable of scanning large volumes of source code within seconds, identifying deep vulnerabilities, including zero-day flaws and chaining multiple exploits across systems to breach entire networks.
This automation significantly reduces the time and expertise required to carry out complex cyberattacks, reported The Economic Times.
MSMEs increasingly vulnerable
CERT-In warned that India's MSME sector is particularly exposed to these evolving threats. Smaller businesses often lack advanced cybersecurity infrastructure, dedicated monitoring teams and resources for rapid threat response.
With AI lowering the entry barrier for cybercriminals, even low-skilled attackers can now launch high-precision attacks targeting MSMEs.
Risk of large-scale breaches
The advisory cautioned that without immediate upgrades to cybersecurity measures, MSMEs could face data breaches, ransomware attacks and network-wide compromises.
Such incidents could have severe operational and financial consequences for small businesses.
Recommended safeguards
To counter these risks, the In-CERT has outlined key measures like deploying threat detection tools, ensuring continuous network monitoring, implementing strict patch management practices and maintaining detailed system logs for forensic analysis.
The agency emphasised that timely software updates are critical, as AI tools can quickly identify and exploit unpatched vulnerabilities.
Growing urgency for cyber resilience
The advisory underscores the need for businesses, especially MSMEs, to strengthen digital defences in response to rapidly evolving AI-driven threats. It also reflects a broader global trend where automation is reshaping cybersecurity risks and response strategies.
CERT-In urged organisations to adopt a proactive approach to cybersecurity to mitigate risks in an increasingly complex digital environment.
(KNN Bureau)
According to CERT-In, emerging AI systems are enabling cyberattacks at an unprecedented scale and speed, marking a transition towards automated and highly sophisticated digital threats.
AI transforming cyberattacks
The agency noted that modern AI tools are no longer limited to assisting attackers but are now capable of scanning large volumes of source code within seconds, identifying deep vulnerabilities, including zero-day flaws and chaining multiple exploits across systems to breach entire networks.
This automation significantly reduces the time and expertise required to carry out complex cyberattacks, reported The Economic Times.
MSMEs increasingly vulnerable
CERT-In warned that India's MSME sector is particularly exposed to these evolving threats. Smaller businesses often lack advanced cybersecurity infrastructure, dedicated monitoring teams and resources for rapid threat response.
With AI lowering the entry barrier for cybercriminals, even low-skilled attackers can now launch high-precision attacks targeting MSMEs.
Risk of large-scale breaches
The advisory cautioned that without immediate upgrades to cybersecurity measures, MSMEs could face data breaches, ransomware attacks and network-wide compromises.
Such incidents could have severe operational and financial consequences for small businesses.
Recommended safeguards
To counter these risks, the In-CERT has outlined key measures like deploying threat detection tools, ensuring continuous network monitoring, implementing strict patch management practices and maintaining detailed system logs for forensic analysis.
The agency emphasised that timely software updates are critical, as AI tools can quickly identify and exploit unpatched vulnerabilities.
Growing urgency for cyber resilience
The advisory underscores the need for businesses, especially MSMEs, to strengthen digital defences in response to rapidly evolving AI-driven threats. It also reflects a broader global trend where automation is reshaping cybersecurity risks and response strategies.
CERT-In urged organisations to adopt a proactive approach to cybersecurity to mitigate risks in an increasingly complex digital environment.
(KNN Bureau)
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