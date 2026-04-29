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EU Raises Concern Over Alleged Illicit Ukrainian Grain Shipment to Israel
(MENAFN) The European Union has contacted Israeli authorities over reports that grain allegedly taken from Ukrainian territory and transported by a vessel linked to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” was delivered to Israel, according to reports.
A European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said the EU had taken note of claims that a ship carrying what Ukraine describes as stolen grain was allowed to unload at the port of Haifa, despite earlier communication between Ukraine and Israeli officials on the matter.
He said the EU “condemns all actions that help fund Russia’s illegal war effort and circumvent EU sanctions,” adding that the bloc remains prepared to respond by imposing restrictions on individuals and entities in third countries if necessary.
The spokesperson also confirmed that the European Union has already raised the issue directly with Israel’s Foreign Ministry.
The developments come as Ukraine steps up diplomatic efforts following additional reports of grain shipments allegedly originating from Russian-controlled areas reaching Israel. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv is preparing a sanctions package targeting those believed to be involved in the alleged operation.
A European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said the EU had taken note of claims that a ship carrying what Ukraine describes as stolen grain was allowed to unload at the port of Haifa, despite earlier communication between Ukraine and Israeli officials on the matter.
He said the EU “condemns all actions that help fund Russia’s illegal war effort and circumvent EU sanctions,” adding that the bloc remains prepared to respond by imposing restrictions on individuals and entities in third countries if necessary.
The spokesperson also confirmed that the European Union has already raised the issue directly with Israel’s Foreign Ministry.
The developments come as Ukraine steps up diplomatic efforts following additional reports of grain shipments allegedly originating from Russian-controlled areas reaching Israel. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv is preparing a sanctions package targeting those believed to be involved in the alleged operation.
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