Majority In Favour Of 10 Million Swiss Population Cap, Claims Survey

In mid-April, 46% of those questioned intended to reject the population cap initiative, while 2% had not yet made up their minds, added the survey, which was carried out last week by the Leewas Institute.

However, the polling institute acknowledged a“certain volatility” in voting intentions. In a previous poll in March, only 45% of those questioned said yes and 47% no. And in November, the result was 48% in favour and 41% against. No clear trend is emerging.

This content was published on Apr 14, 2026 On June 14, the Swiss will vote on a right-wing initiative aiming to cap immigration.