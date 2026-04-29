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Majority In Favour Of 10 Million Swiss Population Cap, Claims Survey

Majority In Favour Of 10 Million Swiss Population Cap, Claims Survey


2026-04-29 04:13:43
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss People's Party's 'No to 10 million immigration initiative initiative' could win a majority. According to a 20 Minutes and Tamedia poll published on Wednesday, 52% of those questioned intend to vote for the initiative on June 14. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Majority in favour of 10 million Swiss population cap, claims survey This content was published on April 29, 2026 - 09:39 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Une majorité favorable à l'initiative“Pas de Suisse à 10 millions” Original Read more: Une majorité favorable à l'initiative“Pas de Suisse à 10 mill

In mid-April, 46% of those questioned intended to reject the population cap initiative, while 2% had not yet made up their minds, added the survey, which was carried out last week by the Leewas Institute.

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However, the polling institute acknowledged a“certain volatility” in voting intentions. In a previous poll in March, only 45% of those questioned said yes and 47% no. And in November, the result was 48% in favour and 41% against. No clear trend is emerging.

More More Swiss Politics 'No to ten million' vote – should Switzerland cap its population?

This content was published on Apr 14, 2026 On June 14, the Swiss will vote on a right-wing initiative aiming to cap immigration.

Read more: 'No to ten million' vote – should Switzerland cap its popula

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