Majority In Favour Of 10 Million Swiss Population Cap, Claims Survey
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Une majorité favorable à l'initiative“Pas de Suisse à 10 millions”
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Read more: Une majorité favorable à l'initiative“Pas de Suisse à 10 mill
In mid-April, 46% of those questioned intended to reject the population cap initiative, while 2% had not yet made up their minds, added the survey, which was carried out last week by the Leewas Institute.+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
However, the polling institute acknowledged a“certain volatility” in voting intentions. In a previous poll in March, only 45% of those questioned said yes and 47% no. And in November, the result was 48% in favour and 41% against. No clear trend is emerging.More More Swiss Politics 'No to ten million' vote – should Switzerland cap its population?
This content was published on Apr 14, 2026 On June 14, the Swiss will vote on a right-wing initiative aiming to cap immigration.Read more: 'No to ten million' vote – should Switzerland cap its popula
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