403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Beyond the Dashboard: Chery Brings Full Remote Control to CSH Vehicles with the CarLinko App
(MENAFN- atccoms) Connectivity has quietly become one of the defining battlegrounds in modern mobility. While performance, efficiency, and design still matter, the way drivers interact with their vehicles is increasingly shaping ownership experiences.
With the rollout of the CarLinko app across its Super Hybrid (CSH) lineup, including the TIGGO 7, TIGGO 8, TIGGO 9, and ARRIZO 8 PHEV, Chery is making a decisive move into that space.
At the centre of this ecosystem is the T-Box, a technology layer that effectively bridges the gap between car and smartphone. In simple terms, it directly connects the owner’s car to their phone, enabling them to easily manage, monitor, and interact with their vehicle remotely.
The implications are practical. Through the CarLinko app, drivers can lock or unlock their vehicles, adjust windows, or even operate the sunroof, whether they’re stepping out of a meeting or sitting at home. A tap on the interface allows users to remotely start or stop the engine, activate climate control, or prepare the cabin in advance, turning everyday commutes into a more seamless experience.
But where CarLinko truly stands out is in the depth of information it provides. Real-time vehicle status, from fuel or battery levels to tire pressure and temperature, gives drivers a continuous sense of control. Add to that detailed driving data, including total mileage, range, and consumption, and the app begins to feel less like an accessory and more like an extension of the vehicle itself.
There is also a growing emphasis on convenience and planning. For example, a car owner who has forgotten where he had parked, can simply click on the search button and the car will beep from a distance. Features such as scheduled journeys and charging reminders cater to a more connected lifestyle, one where the car adapts to the driver, rather than the other way around. Moreover, the platform supports multiple vehicles, allowing users to manage more than one car from a single interface.
The app design also reflects this shift toward usability. Built around intuitive navigation and clear iconography, the app avoids the complexity often associated with in-car technology. The result is a system that feels accessible from the first use, without sacrificing functionality.
With the CarLinko app, Chery is redefining expectations. “What we are seeing today is a shift in how people relate to their vehicles,” says Zaher Sabbagh, Director of Chery UAE. “Connectivity is no longer a premium add-on; it’s becoming a fundamental part of the driving experience. With CarLinko, we wanted to make that experience intuitive, practical, and genuinely useful in everyday life, leveraging our latest innovations which come as a result of decades of research and development efforts.”
That everyday utility is where the technology ultimately proves its value. Whether it’s pre-cooling the cabin in the UAE heat, checking vehicle status remotely, or simply locating the car in a crowded parking area, CarLinko addresses real-world scenarios that drivers encounter daily.
As automotive technology continues to evolve, the line between vehicle and digital ecosystem will only become more blurred. With the integration of CarLinko across its CSH range, Chery is positioning itself firmly within that future, one where control, convenience, and connectivity are always within reach.
The CarLinko app is now available on iOS and Android. CSH vehicle owners who require assistance with activating the feature in their cars can visit Chery UAE’s closest showroom.
For more information visit or call 800-CHERY.
With the rollout of the CarLinko app across its Super Hybrid (CSH) lineup, including the TIGGO 7, TIGGO 8, TIGGO 9, and ARRIZO 8 PHEV, Chery is making a decisive move into that space.
At the centre of this ecosystem is the T-Box, a technology layer that effectively bridges the gap between car and smartphone. In simple terms, it directly connects the owner’s car to their phone, enabling them to easily manage, monitor, and interact with their vehicle remotely.
The implications are practical. Through the CarLinko app, drivers can lock or unlock their vehicles, adjust windows, or even operate the sunroof, whether they’re stepping out of a meeting or sitting at home. A tap on the interface allows users to remotely start or stop the engine, activate climate control, or prepare the cabin in advance, turning everyday commutes into a more seamless experience.
But where CarLinko truly stands out is in the depth of information it provides. Real-time vehicle status, from fuel or battery levels to tire pressure and temperature, gives drivers a continuous sense of control. Add to that detailed driving data, including total mileage, range, and consumption, and the app begins to feel less like an accessory and more like an extension of the vehicle itself.
There is also a growing emphasis on convenience and planning. For example, a car owner who has forgotten where he had parked, can simply click on the search button and the car will beep from a distance. Features such as scheduled journeys and charging reminders cater to a more connected lifestyle, one where the car adapts to the driver, rather than the other way around. Moreover, the platform supports multiple vehicles, allowing users to manage more than one car from a single interface.
The app design also reflects this shift toward usability. Built around intuitive navigation and clear iconography, the app avoids the complexity often associated with in-car technology. The result is a system that feels accessible from the first use, without sacrificing functionality.
With the CarLinko app, Chery is redefining expectations. “What we are seeing today is a shift in how people relate to their vehicles,” says Zaher Sabbagh, Director of Chery UAE. “Connectivity is no longer a premium add-on; it’s becoming a fundamental part of the driving experience. With CarLinko, we wanted to make that experience intuitive, practical, and genuinely useful in everyday life, leveraging our latest innovations which come as a result of decades of research and development efforts.”
That everyday utility is where the technology ultimately proves its value. Whether it’s pre-cooling the cabin in the UAE heat, checking vehicle status remotely, or simply locating the car in a crowded parking area, CarLinko addresses real-world scenarios that drivers encounter daily.
As automotive technology continues to evolve, the line between vehicle and digital ecosystem will only become more blurred. With the integration of CarLinko across its CSH range, Chery is positioning itself firmly within that future, one where control, convenience, and connectivity are always within reach.
The CarLinko app is now available on iOS and Android. CSH vehicle owners who require assistance with activating the feature in their cars can visit Chery UAE’s closest showroom.
For more information visit or call 800-CHERY.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment