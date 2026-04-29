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RITES turns 52: Honouring Legacy, Inspiring Talent, Building ‘Abhikalp’
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Gurgaon, April 28, 2026: RITES Ltd., a leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, celebrated its 52nd Foundation Day, marking over five decades of delivering excellence in infrastructure development across India and globally.
The milestone reflects RITES’ enduring commitment to connecting regions, enabling economic growth, and shaping infrastructure that impacts lives. Over the years, the organization has delivered complex projects, overcome evolving challenges, and built a legacy driven by the dedication of #TeamRITES.
As part of the Foundation Day celebrations, ‘Abhikalp - Centre of Excellence’ was inaugurated by Mr. JC Kalra, former Director (Project Studies) of RITES, and Ms. Ginisha Verma, the next-gen employee of the organisation. Mr. Kalra highlighted the importance of evolving with changing times and emphasized how RITES continues to adapt, innovate, and stay future-ready in a dynamic infrastructure landscape. The Abhikalp represents RITES’ strategic push towards integrating advanced and emerging technologies into infrastructure consultancy, serving as a hub for innovation, knowledge-sharing, and next-generation solutions. It aims to bridge the organisation’s deep domain expertise with cutting-edge tools and digital capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to delivering efficient, sustainable, and future-ready infrastructure solutions.
As part of the celebrations, RITES organized a month-long and pan-offices ‘RITES Got Talent’, leading to 26 finalists competing in the grand finale held today. Participants showcased a diverse range of talents including dance, singing, yoga, magic, poetry, and stand-up comedy, reflecting the organisation’s vibrant and creative spirit. A cultural programme was also hosted, and the event concluded with the announcement of winners. The initiative underscores RITES’ commitment to fostering not just professional excellence, but also a strong sense of community and creativity among its employees.
The milestone reflects RITES’ enduring commitment to connecting regions, enabling economic growth, and shaping infrastructure that impacts lives. Over the years, the organization has delivered complex projects, overcome evolving challenges, and built a legacy driven by the dedication of #TeamRITES.
As part of the Foundation Day celebrations, ‘Abhikalp - Centre of Excellence’ was inaugurated by Mr. JC Kalra, former Director (Project Studies) of RITES, and Ms. Ginisha Verma, the next-gen employee of the organisation. Mr. Kalra highlighted the importance of evolving with changing times and emphasized how RITES continues to adapt, innovate, and stay future-ready in a dynamic infrastructure landscape. The Abhikalp represents RITES’ strategic push towards integrating advanced and emerging technologies into infrastructure consultancy, serving as a hub for innovation, knowledge-sharing, and next-generation solutions. It aims to bridge the organisation’s deep domain expertise with cutting-edge tools and digital capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to delivering efficient, sustainable, and future-ready infrastructure solutions.
As part of the celebrations, RITES organized a month-long and pan-offices ‘RITES Got Talent’, leading to 26 finalists competing in the grand finale held today. Participants showcased a diverse range of talents including dance, singing, yoga, magic, poetry, and stand-up comedy, reflecting the organisation’s vibrant and creative spirit. A cultural programme was also hosted, and the event concluded with the announcement of winners. The initiative underscores RITES’ commitment to fostering not just professional excellence, but also a strong sense of community and creativity among its employees.
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