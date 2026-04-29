CHERY Unveils TIGGO V At Auto China 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: CHERY introduced its all new TIGGO V at Auto China 2026, marking the global debut of a multi functional family vehicle that combines the capabilities of an SUV, MPV, and Pickup in a single model. Built on a scenario driven design philosophy, the TIGGO V offers three operating modes, a 76% high strength steel structure, advanced ADAS features, and a true 7 seat cabin with 42 storage spaces and flexible loading options.CHERY CEO Jeff Zhang emphasized that the model reflects the brand's core principle:“For Family.” He described the TIGGO V as the practical embodiment of CHERY's commitment to delivering warm, high quality mobility for global families.

Powered by CHERY's 6th generation Super Hybrid (CSH) system, the TIGGO V achieves fuel consumption starting from 6 L/100 km, with 220 mm ground clearance, 700 mm wading depth, and a 30° climbing angle-making it suitable for both urban and off road use.

Three international awards reinforce Elite Motors' leadership

In parallel with the global debut, Elite Motors, CHERY's exclusive distributor in Qatar, strengthened its market position after winning three prestigious awards during CHERY's annual dealers conference in Wuhu:

. Outstanding Sales Performance Award

. Excellent CSH Sales Award

. Best Customer Satisfaction AwardThese accolades highlight the company's exceptional performance and its ability to deliver a comprehensive, customer centric experience.

Eng. Ahmed Al Sebaei, Executive Director of Elite Motors, said the recognition reflects the strength of the company's integrated work ecosystem:“We are not just selling cars; we are building long term relationships and delivering real value in every customer interaction.”

He added that the company will continue expanding services, elevating quality standards, and introducing innovative mobility solutions aligned with Qatar's future vision.

Elite Motors reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing its service network and strengthening CHERY's presence in the Qatari market in the coming years.