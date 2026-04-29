Vertiv Strengthens Liquid-Cooling System Capability With Acquisition Of Strategic Thermal Labs

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced it has acquired Strategic Thermal Labs LLC (STL), a specialist in advanced liquid-cooling technologies. The acquisition extends Vertiv's thermal-chain strategy by strengthening engineering capability at the interface between server-side liquid cooling and supporting infrastructure-an increasingly critical factor in high-density, liquid-cooled environments supporting AI and high-performance computing workloads.

As compute requirements continue to intensify, the interaction between server-side liquid cooling and supporting infrastructure increasingly influences broader system performance, including flow, balance, controls behavior, serviceability, and lifecycle reliability. Strategic Thermal Labs adds proven cold-plate design, server-side liquid cooling, and high-density thermal validation expertise that is expected to strengthen Vertiv's ability to simulate and emulate real high-density compute conditions, optimize the interaction between the thermal chain and power train, and support customers across design, integration, commissioning, and lifecycle operations.

“As AI and high‐performance computing push power densities to unprecedented levels, understanding and solving heat challenges at the chip level becomes critical to system design, performance and reliability,” said Scott Armul, chief product and technology officer at Vertiv.“STL brings deep expertise and proven capability in addressing some of the industry's most demanding chip-level density and thermal problems, strengthening Vertiv's ability to emulate and validate system-level solutions and enabling customers to improve performance and lifecycle outcomes in liquid-cooled environments.”

Vertiv emphasized that the acquisition does not change its commitment to an open ecosystem approach. The company will continue to support interoperable, server‐ and silicon‐agnostic infrastructure solutions, with the goal of improving system‐level performance and customer outcomes across diverse compute environments.

The addition of Strategic Thermal Labs supports Vertiv's broader strategy of helping customers address increasing infrastructure complexity through integrated power, thermal, controls, and lifecycle services capabilities.

For more information about Vertiv's end‐to‐end portfolio of power and thermal management systems, infrastructures solutions, and lifecycle services, visit Vertiv.