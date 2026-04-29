Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

DDPAI Hosts Vision Experience In Istanbul, Showcasing Next-Generation Z Series And N Series Dashcam Innovation


2026-04-29 03:46:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISTANBUL, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global smart dashcam brand DDPAI successfully hosted its Vision Experience in Istanbul under the theme“Ultimate Image, Always Protected”. The event brought together media, creators, and partners to not only witness but also deeply engage with the brand's latest innovations in intelligent imaging technology.



As a leading innovator in the smart dashcam industry, DDPAI continues to expand its global footprint across over 120 countries and regions, supported by more than 15,000 retail partners and nearly 10 million users worldwide. Backed by a 12,000-square-meter self-operated manufacturing facility, DDPAI integrates the entire product lifecycle. The brand has achieved top rankings across multiple platforms in key global markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, earning strong recognition from media and users alike.

DDPAI=

MENAFN29042026004107003653ID1111046717



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search