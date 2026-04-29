12,000 Afghans Returned From Neighboring Countries Last Week: UNHCR

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says around 12,000 Afghans returned to their country from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan and other countries between April 19 and 25.

In a new chart, the UN refugee agency stated that 55 percent of the returnees were men and 45 percent were women.

According to the report, 57 percent of the returnees are under 18 years old, while 39 percent of households are headed by women.

The agency also noted that around 82 percent of aid recipients are women and children.

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