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Researcher For Good Prof. Diana Derval Named Finalist For Insights Professional Of The Year 2026
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Data & Insights Network (D&IN) just announced that Prof. Diana Derval, researcher for good and Chief Investigator of DervalResearch, a certified B CorpTM, has been selected as a top-three nominee for the prestigious Insights Professional of the Year - Agency side - 2026 award.
The nomination follows peer and client recommendations recognizing Prof. Derval's distinctive approach to insights that benefit brands, consumers, and society.
DervalResearch pioneered research for good and neuroscience two decades ago with a first assignment to understand coffee preferences. The groundbreaking insights rooted in human physiology and in that particular case the perception of taste helped fine-tune the assortment to each local palate, making the product offering more inclusive and diverse. At the same time, Derval sensed a link between taste and chronic diseases and was able to demonstrate it during a clinical study together with the US National Institutes of Health and OLVG hospital in Amsterdam, leading to novel prevention avenues for type II diabetes.
Working with innovation, category, R&D, marketing, and leadership teams, the founder of DervalResearch and author of the book "Frontiers in Product Innovation Strategy ", investigates the human microbiome, hormonal makeup, sensory perception, and more to provide deep insights yet actionable recommendations for products and services ranging from cosmetics to consumer electronics, and everything in between (insurance, fashion, real estate, gaming, hospitality). "While solving business mysteries for brands, we always somehow uncover deep insights that have a positive impact on people's health and society. We are passionate about conducting research for good." says Prof. Derval.
DervalResearch has recently identified that the gut microbiome composition has a direct impact on food preferences, behaviors, perception of risk, and the immune system. Depending on whether people have an E1 (Bacteroides), E2 (Prevotella), or E3 (Ruminococcus) microbiome enterotype, for instance, they benefit from different nutrition and health arrangements. Prof. Derval's expertise in measuring variations in people's sensory perception did not go unnoticed and space agencies are consulting with the newly created Derval Space department to make the most of human factors in extreme environments.
Pioneering machine learning in insights, DervalResearch has recently launched Mixshake®, an AI-vision application that combines neuroscientific principles with supervised learning to evaluate product consistency and strategies. DervalResearch's proprietary tools-including the Hormonal Quotient® (HQ) for physiological segmentation, Sensory GeoMaps® for preferences mapping, and the Derval Color Test® for cross-cultural color perception-enable brands to predict market responses in a fast and reliable manner.
The Data & Insights Network (D&IN) Awards recognize excellence in insights, analytics, and data-driven strategy across the Benelux region. The Insights Professional of the Year award honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional analytical rigor, conceptual creativity, communication excellence, outward industry impact, sustained drive, and inspirational leadership. The independent jury evaluating the 2026 nominations includes recognized insights leaders from Heineken, DPG Media, the Schiphol Group, Rabobank, Bol, UWV, and Samsung. The winner will be announced during the awards ceremony on June 25, 2026, in Zandvoort, Netherlands. Prof. Diana Derval might just be the wild card the insights industry needed to put humans back at the center and use the power of knowledge and AI for good.
About Prof. Diana Derval
Diana Derval, PhD, EMBA, Chief Investigator of DervalResearch (a Certified B CorpTM), is a pioneer in decoding human behavior and preferences with biosciences and machine learning. Member of the Society for Behavioral Neuroendocrinology, and Jury for the CES Asia Innovation Awards, Diana is the patented inventor of the Hormonal Quotient® (HQ) nominated for the Edison Awards, and the creator of the Derval Color Test® taken by 30+ million people around the world. Harvard Business Review contributor, finalist of the Berry-AMA Prize for most innovative marketing book with“The Right Sensory Mix,” recommended by Philip Kotler, Diana turns fascinating neuroscientific breakthroughs into powerful business frameworks and helped Fortune 500 firms including Sephora, Michelin, Sofitel, Philips, and L'Oréal accelerate their development with a focus on planet and people-friendly products and experiences. Multiplying discoveries, along the way, on the variations in sensory perception among individuals and populations, Diana continuously uses the findings to advance research for a better immune system, hormonal balance, and microbiome. The clinical research Diana initiated together with NIH and OLVG Hospital on the link between taste buds and diabetes opened the way to new prevention avenues to combat chronic diseases. Clinical Professor at Donghua University in Shanghai, Diana Derval is regularly featured in the media, conferences (TEDx Talks, IFA, CES), and corporate seminars, and is known for delivering memorable MasterClasses even virtually-partly because of the cool purple hat and great sense of humor. Diana's favorite topics are Senses and Sensors, Hormones and Preferences, Microbiome and Behavior, AI and neuroscience, and anything that touches on Innovation.
Media Contact:
DervalResearch Media Center
...
Whatsapp:
Mobile: +31644349220
###
The nomination follows peer and client recommendations recognizing Prof. Derval's distinctive approach to insights that benefit brands, consumers, and society.
DervalResearch pioneered research for good and neuroscience two decades ago with a first assignment to understand coffee preferences. The groundbreaking insights rooted in human physiology and in that particular case the perception of taste helped fine-tune the assortment to each local palate, making the product offering more inclusive and diverse. At the same time, Derval sensed a link between taste and chronic diseases and was able to demonstrate it during a clinical study together with the US National Institutes of Health and OLVG hospital in Amsterdam, leading to novel prevention avenues for type II diabetes.
Working with innovation, category, R&D, marketing, and leadership teams, the founder of DervalResearch and author of the book "Frontiers in Product Innovation Strategy ", investigates the human microbiome, hormonal makeup, sensory perception, and more to provide deep insights yet actionable recommendations for products and services ranging from cosmetics to consumer electronics, and everything in between (insurance, fashion, real estate, gaming, hospitality). "While solving business mysteries for brands, we always somehow uncover deep insights that have a positive impact on people's health and society. We are passionate about conducting research for good." says Prof. Derval.
DervalResearch has recently identified that the gut microbiome composition has a direct impact on food preferences, behaviors, perception of risk, and the immune system. Depending on whether people have an E1 (Bacteroides), E2 (Prevotella), or E3 (Ruminococcus) microbiome enterotype, for instance, they benefit from different nutrition and health arrangements. Prof. Derval's expertise in measuring variations in people's sensory perception did not go unnoticed and space agencies are consulting with the newly created Derval Space department to make the most of human factors in extreme environments.
Pioneering machine learning in insights, DervalResearch has recently launched Mixshake®, an AI-vision application that combines neuroscientific principles with supervised learning to evaluate product consistency and strategies. DervalResearch's proprietary tools-including the Hormonal Quotient® (HQ) for physiological segmentation, Sensory GeoMaps® for preferences mapping, and the Derval Color Test® for cross-cultural color perception-enable brands to predict market responses in a fast and reliable manner.
The Data & Insights Network (D&IN) Awards recognize excellence in insights, analytics, and data-driven strategy across the Benelux region. The Insights Professional of the Year award honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional analytical rigor, conceptual creativity, communication excellence, outward industry impact, sustained drive, and inspirational leadership. The independent jury evaluating the 2026 nominations includes recognized insights leaders from Heineken, DPG Media, the Schiphol Group, Rabobank, Bol, UWV, and Samsung. The winner will be announced during the awards ceremony on June 25, 2026, in Zandvoort, Netherlands. Prof. Diana Derval might just be the wild card the insights industry needed to put humans back at the center and use the power of knowledge and AI for good.
About Prof. Diana Derval
Diana Derval, PhD, EMBA, Chief Investigator of DervalResearch (a Certified B CorpTM), is a pioneer in decoding human behavior and preferences with biosciences and machine learning. Member of the Society for Behavioral Neuroendocrinology, and Jury for the CES Asia Innovation Awards, Diana is the patented inventor of the Hormonal Quotient® (HQ) nominated for the Edison Awards, and the creator of the Derval Color Test® taken by 30+ million people around the world. Harvard Business Review contributor, finalist of the Berry-AMA Prize for most innovative marketing book with“The Right Sensory Mix,” recommended by Philip Kotler, Diana turns fascinating neuroscientific breakthroughs into powerful business frameworks and helped Fortune 500 firms including Sephora, Michelin, Sofitel, Philips, and L'Oréal accelerate their development with a focus on planet and people-friendly products and experiences. Multiplying discoveries, along the way, on the variations in sensory perception among individuals and populations, Diana continuously uses the findings to advance research for a better immune system, hormonal balance, and microbiome. The clinical research Diana initiated together with NIH and OLVG Hospital on the link between taste buds and diabetes opened the way to new prevention avenues to combat chronic diseases. Clinical Professor at Donghua University in Shanghai, Diana Derval is regularly featured in the media, conferences (TEDx Talks, IFA, CES), and corporate seminars, and is known for delivering memorable MasterClasses even virtually-partly because of the cool purple hat and great sense of humor. Diana's favorite topics are Senses and Sensors, Hormones and Preferences, Microbiome and Behavior, AI and neuroscience, and anything that touches on Innovation.
Media Contact:
DervalResearch Media Center
...
Whatsapp:
Mobile: +31644349220
###
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