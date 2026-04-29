Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Gets New Release Date

Release Date Locked After Multiple Shifts

Varun Dhawan has officially locked in the release date for his much-awaited romantic entertainer 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'. The actor confirmed that the film will now arrive in theatres on June 5, 2026, returning to its original release date after a series of changes. The film's release had gone through multiple shifts in recent weeks. It was initially set for June 5, then moved to June 12 after Yash announced 'Toxic' for a June 4 release. Later, the makers surprised fans by preponing the film to May 22. Now, with 'Toxic' moving away from that slot, Varun's film has settled back on its first planned date.

A Special Father-Son Collaboration

Sharing the update on Instagram, Varun posted a vibrant new poster and thanked Yash and Maddock Films for helping make the schedule reset possible. In his caption, the actor wrote, "JUNE 5TH 2026 in theatres. Thankful to @thenameisyash and @maddockfilms for helping us reset the calendar as our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now release on its original date. The first film to release post IPL." Take a look

The announcement quickly sparked excitement online. Fans flooded the comments section with reactions like "Damn excited," "Good decision," and advance wishes for the film's success. The film is especially significant for Varun as it marks another collaboration with his father, veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, who returns to the big screen after six years. His last directorial outing was Coolie No. 1, which also featured Varun alongside Sara Ali Khan. There is added emotional weight to the project as David Dhawan recently hinted that this could be his final film as director. Speaking to ANI earlier, he said he may not continue working due to health reasons and joked that after this, he would simply be "Varun's father."

For Varun, the film also signals a return to the romantic-comedy space that has often worked strongly in his favour with audiences. It is expected to be his second release of the year after Border 2. (ANI)

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