PM Modi Inaugurates Ganga Expressway: Route, Cost And Travel Benefits Explained
|Metric
|Details
|Length
|594 km
|Cost
|Rs 36,230 crore
|Lanes
|6 (expandable to 8)
|Districts covered
|12
|Land for industrial nodes
|6,507 acres
|Proposed investments
|Rs 47,000 crore
|Investment proposals
|987
|Travel time
|Cut 10-12 hours to 6-8 hours (between Meerut & Prayagraj)
The Uttar Pradesh government has also integrated a broader development plan along the corridor. Officials have identified nearly 6,507 acres of land for 12 Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters that will come up along the expressway. These industrial zones are intended to attract businesses in warehousing, food processing, e-commerce and manufacturing. According to project estimates, the state has already received 987 investment proposals worth nearly Rs 47,000 crore linked to these planned industrial hubs.
This means the Ganga Expressway is being developed not simply as a road project but as a full economic corridor. Improved road access can lower transportation costs for businesses, reduce delivery times and make previously underdeveloped districts more attractive for investment. Areas that were once considered too remote may now become viable for factories, storage hubs and commercial centres.
Visuals of the Ganga Expressway
#WATCH | Meerut | Visuals of the Ganga Expressway which will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi tomorrow Ganga Expressway is a 594-kilometre-long, 6-lane (expandable to 8 lanes), access-controlled greenfield high-speed corridor, built at a total cost of around Rs 36,230... twitter/vauA0vJXXk
- ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2026
For the agricultural sector, the expressway could provide significant advantages. Farmers in central and eastern Uttar Pradesh often face delays in transporting produce to large urban markets. Faster road connectivity could help reduce spoilage of perishable goods, improve supply chain efficiency and give farmers better access to buyers. Improved freight movement can also reduce overall logistics costs for agricultural exports from the region.
Tourism is another area expected to benefit. Cities such as Prayagraj, known for the Triveni Sangam, and other religious and cultural centres along the route may see increased visitor numbers due to easier access. Faster travel from western Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region could make weekend and short-distance tourism more practical for domestic travellers.
The expressway also fits into a wider infrastructure push in Uttar Pradesh. It is expected to connect with other major road projects such as the Yamuna Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, and routes linked to the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, helping create a larger transport network across northern India.
The broader goal behind the Ganga Expressway is to reduce the economic divide between western and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Western UP has historically seen stronger industrial growth, while eastern districts have remained more dependent on agriculture. By physically connecting these regions with faster transport links, the state hopes to encourage more balanced development and improve economic opportunities across multiple districts.
Infrastructure experts say the real success of the project will depend on whether the planned industrial and logistics investments actually materialise. While many expressways improve travel, fewer manage to create lasting economic transformation. The Ganga Expressway's long-term impact will be judged not just by traffic volumes, but by whether it can create jobs, attract industries and improve incomes in the districts it passes through.
With the inauguration now complete, the Ganga Expressway stands as one of the most significant road infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh's history. It represents a major attempt to combine faster mobility with industrial expansion, defence utility and regional development - potentially reshaping the state's economic landscape for years to come.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment