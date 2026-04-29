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Because She Deserves Everyday Luxury: A Fabindia Mother’s Day Edit
(MENAFN- Kaizzen Communications) Motherhood is often found in the quiet consistency of everyday life - the routines she builds, the choices she makes, and the care she weaves into even the smallest moments. This Mother’s Day, move beyond grand gestures and choose gifts that become a seamless part of her daily rhythm. From delicate earrings and a hand-embroidered kurta set to versatile totes, silver necklaces, and a hand block print sari, each piece is designed for both beauty and utility. Thoughtful additions like a wooden utility box further celebrate her world of mindful living. With Fabindia’s Mother’s Day curation, gifting becomes less about the occasion and more about honouring her, every single day.
Pink Cotton Silk Handblock Print Sari
M.R.P ₹2,999
For mothers who cherish timeless tradition, this pink cotton silk hand block print sari is a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift. Blending the richness of silk with the comfort of cotton, it offers effortless elegance for festive gatherings and special occasions. The intricate handblock prints celebrate India’s artisanal heritage, making each piece feel personal and unique. Graceful, versatile, and rooted in craft - this is a gift she’ll wear with pride and warmth.
Metal Stud Earrings
M.R.P. ₹999
These Fabindia Metal Studs are a great pick if you’re looking for a gift that’s both simple and elegant. Made from polished brass, they have a clean, modern look that still feels timeless. They are lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day, whether she’s headed to work or out for a family brunch. Since they go with almost any outfit—from a classic sari to a simple t-shirt—they’re a practical yet stylish way to show her some love this Mother’s Day.
Maroon Cotton Hand-Embroidered Kurta Pant Set
M.R.P ₹3,699
For a gift that feels like a warm hug, look no further than this Fabindia Maroon Cotton Kurta Set. It’s the kind of outfit that works for everything—from a quick coffee catch-up to a relaxed evening at home. The deep maroon color is eye-catching without being "too much," and the hand-embroidered details give it a nice, artisanal touch. Since it's made of soft cotton, it keeps things breezy and comfortable, making it a reliable favorite she’ll actually want to wear every week.
Black Tote Bag
M.R.P ₹3,299
Designed for mothers who do it all, this tote bag blends practicality with timeless style. Spacious with thoughtfully designed pockets, it keeps everyday essentials organised, whether it’s work, errands, or moments in between. Durable and versatile, its classic design goes beyond trends, making it a reliable companion she’ll carry with ease, every day.
Silver Long Pendant Necklace
M.R.P ₹5,999
This Fabindia Silver Long Pendant Necklace is the perfect way to add a bit of personality to any look. It features a unique, handcrafted design that hangs beautifully, making it a great focal point for both ethnic outfits and simple tunics. If your mother likes jewellery that feels a bit more artistic and different than the usual gold or silver chains, this is a piece she’ll love having in her collection.
Multi Wood Printed Pushp Utility Box
M.R.P ₹2,499
A thoughtful pick for Mother’s Day, this wooden utility box blends function with quiet charm. Adorned with delicate floral-inspired detailing, it reflects the beauty of everyday rituals and mindful organisation. Handcrafted with a warm, multi-toned finish, each piece carries its own unique character. Perfect for storing keepsakes, jewellery, or little essentials, it’s more than just a box - it’s a space for the things she holds close.
Pink Cotton Silk Handblock Print Sari
M.R.P ₹2,999
For mothers who cherish timeless tradition, this pink cotton silk hand block print sari is a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift. Blending the richness of silk with the comfort of cotton, it offers effortless elegance for festive gatherings and special occasions. The intricate handblock prints celebrate India’s artisanal heritage, making each piece feel personal and unique. Graceful, versatile, and rooted in craft - this is a gift she’ll wear with pride and warmth.
Metal Stud Earrings
M.R.P. ₹999
These Fabindia Metal Studs are a great pick if you’re looking for a gift that’s both simple and elegant. Made from polished brass, they have a clean, modern look that still feels timeless. They are lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day, whether she’s headed to work or out for a family brunch. Since they go with almost any outfit—from a classic sari to a simple t-shirt—they’re a practical yet stylish way to show her some love this Mother’s Day.
Maroon Cotton Hand-Embroidered Kurta Pant Set
M.R.P ₹3,699
For a gift that feels like a warm hug, look no further than this Fabindia Maroon Cotton Kurta Set. It’s the kind of outfit that works for everything—from a quick coffee catch-up to a relaxed evening at home. The deep maroon color is eye-catching without being "too much," and the hand-embroidered details give it a nice, artisanal touch. Since it's made of soft cotton, it keeps things breezy and comfortable, making it a reliable favorite she’ll actually want to wear every week.
Black Tote Bag
M.R.P ₹3,299
Designed for mothers who do it all, this tote bag blends practicality with timeless style. Spacious with thoughtfully designed pockets, it keeps everyday essentials organised, whether it’s work, errands, or moments in between. Durable and versatile, its classic design goes beyond trends, making it a reliable companion she’ll carry with ease, every day.
Silver Long Pendant Necklace
M.R.P ₹5,999
This Fabindia Silver Long Pendant Necklace is the perfect way to add a bit of personality to any look. It features a unique, handcrafted design that hangs beautifully, making it a great focal point for both ethnic outfits and simple tunics. If your mother likes jewellery that feels a bit more artistic and different than the usual gold or silver chains, this is a piece she’ll love having in her collection.
Multi Wood Printed Pushp Utility Box
M.R.P ₹2,499
A thoughtful pick for Mother’s Day, this wooden utility box blends function with quiet charm. Adorned with delicate floral-inspired detailing, it reflects the beauty of everyday rituals and mindful organisation. Handcrafted with a warm, multi-toned finish, each piece carries its own unique character. Perfect for storing keepsakes, jewellery, or little essentials, it’s more than just a box - it’s a space for the things she holds close.
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