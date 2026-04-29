Russians Carry Out 833 Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region In One Day, Leaving Three Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Administration Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram.

According to him, Russian troops carried out 20 airstrikes on multiple settlements, including Mala Katerynivka, Zarichne, Zelena Dibrova, Liubytske, Novooleksandrivka, Tavriiske, Orikhiv, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Rivne, Charivne, Zelene, and Mykilske.

Additionally, 540 drones of various types-mostly FPV-attacked numerous locations across the region, including Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Bilenke, Yasna Polyana, Veselianka, Hryhorivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Huliaipole, and many others.

Six MLRS strikes were recorded targeting Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka, and Huliaipilske.

SSU shows footage of massive strikes on Russian positions in Luhansk region

A total of 267 artillery strikes hit settlements such as Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Bilohiria, Varvarivka, and others.

There were 51 reports of damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.

As was previously reported, Russian forces had attacked Zaporizhzhia the day before, with at least two people injured.