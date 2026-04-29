Angelini Ventures Invests In Hypervision Surgical's £17 Million Series A To Advance Real-Time Hyperspectral Imaging And Improve Clinical Outcomes In Surgery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Funding will support commercial deployment, clinical adoption and further development and enhancement of the Hyperspectral Intelligence® platform for AI-assisted surgery

Angelini Ventures Managing Director Tanja Dowe joins Hypervision Surgical's Board of Directors

Rome, Italy, 29 April 2026 – Angelini Ventures, the corporate venture firm of Angelini Industries focused on investing in companies developing innovative solutions in BioTech and HealthTech, is participating in Hypervision Surgical's oversubscribed £17 million Series A round. Hypervision Surgical (“Hypervision”) is a UK-based pioneer in real-time hyperspectral imaging for surgery.

The funding, led by Heal Capital with participation from Angelini Ventures, IP Group, and Daycrest among others, aims to accelerate the commercial deployment of Hypervision's Hyperspectral Intelligence® platform, expanding its clinical adoption and transforming the company's next-generation hyperspectral sensing technology – co-developed with Imec, a global leader in the development of semiconductor and spectral sensing technologies – in a scalable, cloud-enabled platform for AI-assisted surgery .

The Hyperspectral Intelligence® imaging platform captures information beyond what the human eye – and conventional surgical cameras – can perceive. By combining hyperspectral sensing with AI-driven analytics, the technology enables real-time, quantitative insights into tissue physiology during surgery. This has the potential to fundamentally improve intraoperative decision-making, reduce complications, and establish a new data-driven standard for surgical care.

The company's goal is to integrate Hyperspectral Intelligence® into laparoscopic, robotic, microscopic and endoscopic surgical platforms, making it possible to read more accurately the data in the hundreds of millions of surgeries performed each year.

Michael Ebner, CEO and Co-Founder of Hypervision Surgical, said:“This Series A marks a major milestone in our mission to power surgical intelligence through hyperspectral vision. By combining advanced spectral sensing with cloud-enabled AI analytics, we are building a new intelligence layer in surgery – giving surgeons real-time insights into tissue that were previously impossible to access.”

As part of the financing, Tanja Dowe will join Hypervision's Board of Directors.

Tanja Dowe, Managing Partner at Angelini Ventures, said:“We believe Hypervision Surgical is redefining what is possible in surgical visualization. Hypervision's technology has the potential to significantly improve surgical outcomes and patient safety. We are excited to support the team as they scale this breakthrough platform and bring it into clinical practice.”

The financing round also includes existing investors HERAN Partners, Redalpine, LifeX Ventures, and ZEISS Ventures as well as strategic investment from the SINC Fund managed by SAGES Ingenuity, the for-profit innovation arm subsidiary of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES), a leading global surgical society, and Macmillan Cancer Support, the UK's leading cancer charity – further validating HVS approach from both clinical and patient communities.

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Notes to Editors

About Hypervision Surgical

Hypervision Surgical is a medical technology company and a King's College London spin-out pioneering hyperspectral imaging for surgery. Its Hyperspectral Intelligence® platform integrates proprietary spectral sensing and patented AI analytics to deliver quantitative tissue insights beyond human vision, powering the next generation of intelligent surgical imaging systems.



About Hyperspectral Intelligence®

At the heart of Hypervision's approach is Hyperspectral Intelligence®, the technology platform that combines proprietary on-chip spectral sensing, patented AI analytics, and a scalable cloud-based architecture: the combination of these technologies is able to transform surgical imaging into real-time data-driven decision support, which provides previously invisible information about the physiology and composition of tissues during surgery. Hypervision moves surgical imaging from a static, hardware-constrained model to a flexible, software-centric paradigm designed for continuous evolution, transforming traditional surgical cameras into data-rich diagnostic tools.

About HYPERSNAP®

HYPERSNAP® the commercial surgical system developed by Hypervision, represents the first clinical use of the Hyperspectral Intelligence® platform and is based on the NVIDIA IGX architecture, leveraging its advanced edge computing capabilities to support real-time AI inference in the operating room. The system is certified in the UK and cleared by the US FDA for open and minimally invasive general surgery. The system was also selected for the FDA's Safer Technologies Program (STeP), which recognized its potential to significantly improve the safety of existing surgical procedures.

About Angelini Ventures

Angelini Ventures is a global venture capital firm and part of Angelini Industries, a leading Italian multi-sector industrial group. Launched in 2022 with an initial €300 million capital commitment, the firm invests in companies developing breakthrough solutions in biotechnology, medtech, and digital health. To date, Angelini Ventures has built a portfolio of 24 companies across Europe and North America dedicated to extending life expectancy and improving patient outcomes. In December 2025, the firm expanded its impact through a €150 million co-financing partnership with the European Investment Bank. Angelini Ventures is headquartered in Rome, with a strategic presence in Singapore and Boston, and employs a team of over 20 professionals located across key life sciences hubs in Europe, Asia, and North America.

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Tanja Dowe, Managing Director, Angelini Ventures