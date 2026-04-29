Gujarat To Set Up Tourist Police Stations In Three Districts To Enhance Visitor Safety

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, April 29 (IANS) Gujarat will establish dedicated tourist police stations in three key districts as part of a wider effort to improve safety and services for visitors, following a high-level review chaired by State Police Chief Dr K.L.N. Rao.

The meeting, convened to enhance the security, convenience and overall experience of tourists at major destinations, resolved to implement the proposal in line with recommendations of the DG and IG Conference.

In the first phase, tourist-friendly police stations will be set up in Gir Somnath, Devbhumi Dwarka and Dang under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

At locations where police outposts are already operational, authorities will upgrade existing facilities into ultra-modern tourist police stations by making optimal use of available resources.

The initiative also includes measures to improve the visibility and accessibility of police services for visitors.

Officials discussed the introduction of specially designed uniforms for personnel deployed at these stations, along with a unique logo for police vehicles, to enable tourists to easily identify and approach officers for assistance.

At major tourist sites, container-based help desks and kiosks will be installed to provide immediate support and information to visitors.

All Superintendents of Police have been instructed to develop a central interactive tourist police application, aimed at offering tourists access to essential information and security-related services on a single platform.

The meeting further stressed the need to ensure adequate manpower at each tourist police station, alongside procurement of new vehicles and development of necessary infrastructure to support operations.

Dr Rao said,“The objective of this initiative is not only to maintain law and order, but also to provide a safe and tourist-friendly environment to visitors from across India and abroad coming to Gujarat.”

The police department indicated that the programme would be expedited in the coming period to strengthen safety standards in the state's tourism sector.

The meeting was attended by the IGP (Administration) and Superintendents of Police from Gir Somnath, Dwarka and Dang districts.