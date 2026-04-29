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Castrol India Delivers Another Strong Quarter Amid Macro Uncertainties
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 28 April 2026: Castrol India Limited (BSE: 500870; NSE: CASTROLIND) announces its results for the first quarter (1Q) ended 31 March 2026 (FY26). The Company follows the calendar year (January to December) for its financial reporting.
Key financial highlights as compared to 1Q 2025:
· Revenue at ₹1,545 Crore, increase of 9%
· EBITDA ₹329 Crore, increase of 7%
· Profit after tax (PAT): ₹242 Crore, increase of 4%
Commenting on the company's performance, Mr. Saugata Basuray, Executive Director and CEO (Interim), Castrol India Limited, said,“The first quarter reflects strong momentum as we continue to execute our growth strategy. We expanded deeper into rural India, tapping village clusters with population below 20,000, with our rural portfolio growing at double digits. In urban markets, we sharpened our focus on premium brands, driving distribution and activations in high-density consumption areas and delivering double-digit volume and value growth. Our industrial business also sustained its double-digit growth. All of this has translated into continued market share gains and reinforces that our strategy is delivering.”
“Towards the end of the quarter, we saw early signs of external headwinds on currency and on raw material costs driven by geo-political events. We are proactively positioning the business to navigate a a more volatile and inflationary environment through calibrated pricing, cost discipline and stronger supply resilience. As we respond, we will continue to expand distribution and invest on our premium brands, while staying agile and protecting the fundamentals of the business,” added, Castrol India Limited's Chief Financial Officer and Wholetime Director, Ms. Mrinalini Srinivasan.
Commenting on the future, Mr Basuray said,“While the underlying momentum in the business remains strong, the external environment is becoming increasingly volatile. We remain confident in our strategy and will continue to respond with agility and discipline, balancing near-term actions with a clear focus on long-term growth.”
Business highlights from the first quarter of 2026:
Scaled reach, strengthened market presence:
· With a national distribution footprint of ~150,000 outlets, Castrol products are available seamlessly across general trade, modern trade, and e-commerce platforms.
· Our service ecosystem remains robust, anchored by ~800 Castrol Auto Service (CAS) centres, ~34,000 independent bike workshops, and ~13,000 multi-brand workshops.
· Rural distribution expanded to ~43,000 outlets, supported by ~700 Rural Service Express centres, delivering sustained double-digit growth.
· Strengthened customer engagement through participation in key industrial platforms, unlocking new business opportunities.
· Added over 600 new customers, with a focused push in mining and the EV segment, including a leading EV two-wheeler manufacturer.
Strengthened portfolio through focused innovation and localisation:
· Expanded our industrial portfolio with launches such as Magna 2 (spindle oil), Spheerol EPL 00 (00 NLGI Grease), Hyspin AWS 46 HX (hydraulic oil), and Techniclean 80 XBC (alkaline cleaner)-all made in India.
· Strengthened our Auto Care portfolio with new launches including Castrol Ultra Protect Shampoo and Wax, Castrol Dash & Leather Dresser, Castrol Glass Cleaner, enhanced Castrol Chain Care Kit and the Castrol Bike Engine Shampoo (flush).
· Signed an MoU with HPCL to explore the development of a re-refined base oil (RRBO) ecosystem in India.
Built relevance through high-impact consumer engagement:
· Activated large-scale rider and enthusiast communities, including 3,000+ riders at Spirit of Unity 3.0, over 500 women riders through the #MorePowerToYou campaign, 18,000+ attendees at the V12 Kakkoor Kalavayal Moto Festival, and 1,200+ riders as part of Road Trip United.
· Our brand-building efforts were anchored by the launch of our corporate film Har Boond Mein Desh Ki Raftaar that reinforces Castrol India's role in powering the nation's progress and deepens emotional connect with consumers.
· Strengthened our digital engagement ecosystem, with FastScan (our verified mechanic network) growing to 164,000, up 30% year-on-year.
About Castrol India Limited
Castrol India Limited, part of the bp group, is a leading and trusted lubricant manufacturer with over 115-year presence in India. With a strong focus on evolving consumer needs and changing mobility trends, the company continues to adapt its portfolio and offerings to stay ahead of the market. Known for its innovation, and high-performance products, Castrol offers a wide range of engine oils, transmission fluids, and industrial lubricants with products such as Castrol CRB, Castrol GTX, Castrol Activ, Castrol MAGNATEC, Castrol EDGE, Castrol POWER1 and Rustilo. Serving various sectors including automotive, mining, machinery, and wind energy, Castrol India operates three blending plants and a wide distribution network of over 150,000 retail outlets nationwide. Globally, Castrol has been driving technological advancements for over 125 years.
Key financial highlights as compared to 1Q 2025:
· Revenue at ₹1,545 Crore, increase of 9%
· EBITDA ₹329 Crore, increase of 7%
· Profit after tax (PAT): ₹242 Crore, increase of 4%
Commenting on the company's performance, Mr. Saugata Basuray, Executive Director and CEO (Interim), Castrol India Limited, said,“The first quarter reflects strong momentum as we continue to execute our growth strategy. We expanded deeper into rural India, tapping village clusters with population below 20,000, with our rural portfolio growing at double digits. In urban markets, we sharpened our focus on premium brands, driving distribution and activations in high-density consumption areas and delivering double-digit volume and value growth. Our industrial business also sustained its double-digit growth. All of this has translated into continued market share gains and reinforces that our strategy is delivering.”
“Towards the end of the quarter, we saw early signs of external headwinds on currency and on raw material costs driven by geo-political events. We are proactively positioning the business to navigate a a more volatile and inflationary environment through calibrated pricing, cost discipline and stronger supply resilience. As we respond, we will continue to expand distribution and invest on our premium brands, while staying agile and protecting the fundamentals of the business,” added, Castrol India Limited's Chief Financial Officer and Wholetime Director, Ms. Mrinalini Srinivasan.
Commenting on the future, Mr Basuray said,“While the underlying momentum in the business remains strong, the external environment is becoming increasingly volatile. We remain confident in our strategy and will continue to respond with agility and discipline, balancing near-term actions with a clear focus on long-term growth.”
Business highlights from the first quarter of 2026:
Scaled reach, strengthened market presence:
· With a national distribution footprint of ~150,000 outlets, Castrol products are available seamlessly across general trade, modern trade, and e-commerce platforms.
· Our service ecosystem remains robust, anchored by ~800 Castrol Auto Service (CAS) centres, ~34,000 independent bike workshops, and ~13,000 multi-brand workshops.
· Rural distribution expanded to ~43,000 outlets, supported by ~700 Rural Service Express centres, delivering sustained double-digit growth.
· Strengthened customer engagement through participation in key industrial platforms, unlocking new business opportunities.
· Added over 600 new customers, with a focused push in mining and the EV segment, including a leading EV two-wheeler manufacturer.
Strengthened portfolio through focused innovation and localisation:
· Expanded our industrial portfolio with launches such as Magna 2 (spindle oil), Spheerol EPL 00 (00 NLGI Grease), Hyspin AWS 46 HX (hydraulic oil), and Techniclean 80 XBC (alkaline cleaner)-all made in India.
· Strengthened our Auto Care portfolio with new launches including Castrol Ultra Protect Shampoo and Wax, Castrol Dash & Leather Dresser, Castrol Glass Cleaner, enhanced Castrol Chain Care Kit and the Castrol Bike Engine Shampoo (flush).
· Signed an MoU with HPCL to explore the development of a re-refined base oil (RRBO) ecosystem in India.
Built relevance through high-impact consumer engagement:
· Activated large-scale rider and enthusiast communities, including 3,000+ riders at Spirit of Unity 3.0, over 500 women riders through the #MorePowerToYou campaign, 18,000+ attendees at the V12 Kakkoor Kalavayal Moto Festival, and 1,200+ riders as part of Road Trip United.
· Our brand-building efforts were anchored by the launch of our corporate film Har Boond Mein Desh Ki Raftaar that reinforces Castrol India's role in powering the nation's progress and deepens emotional connect with consumers.
· Strengthened our digital engagement ecosystem, with FastScan (our verified mechanic network) growing to 164,000, up 30% year-on-year.
About Castrol India Limited
Castrol India Limited, part of the bp group, is a leading and trusted lubricant manufacturer with over 115-year presence in India. With a strong focus on evolving consumer needs and changing mobility trends, the company continues to adapt its portfolio and offerings to stay ahead of the market. Known for its innovation, and high-performance products, Castrol offers a wide range of engine oils, transmission fluids, and industrial lubricants with products such as Castrol CRB, Castrol GTX, Castrol Activ, Castrol MAGNATEC, Castrol EDGE, Castrol POWER1 and Rustilo. Serving various sectors including automotive, mining, machinery, and wind energy, Castrol India operates three blending plants and a wide distribution network of over 150,000 retail outlets nationwide. Globally, Castrol has been driving technological advancements for over 125 years.
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