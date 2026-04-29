Thoothukudi: Salt Pan Workers Start Shifts At 1 Am Amid Severe Heat

Workers Battle Extreme Heat, Poor Conditions

Amid the severe heat, salt pan workers have been forced to begin their shifts as early as 1 am to avoid the peak afternoon hours in Thoothukudi. Speaking to ANI, salt pan worker Kala said, "We are salt pan workers. We work from 1 am to 8 am. There are no basic toilet facilities. Despite the hard labour, we receive only minimum wages. The government should provide us with an incentive allowance."

Sathyabama, another salt pan worker, said that crews are forced to work from 1 am to 8 am to endure the heat, yet they still face a lack of basic toilet facilities and safe drinking water. "Due to the intense heat, we start work as early as 1 am and continue until 8 am. Both men and women work here. However, there are no toilet facilities and no access to safe drinking water... We request to please fulfil our demands," Sathyabama told ANI.

IMD Forecasts Severe Heat, Centre Issues Advisory

Meanwhile, earlier, the Union Health Secretary wrote to all State and UT Chief Secretaries on heatwave preparedness and advised them to operationalise dedicated Heat Stroke Management Units at all health facilities, ensure adequate preparedness of ambulance services, disseminate early warnings for timely action, and enable real-time reporting of heat stroke cases on the Ministry's IHIP portal.

According to the letter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal heatwave days across several parts of the country from April to June 2026, along with its monthly forecast for April. It further stated that regions in East, Central, and North-West India, along with the South-East Peninsula, are likely to experience an increased number of heatwave days. Coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to be significantly affected. Additionally, isolated regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka may witness similar conditions.

In view of the forecast, the Union Health Secretary urged States and Union Territories to ensure preparedness to tackle heat-related illnesses. This includes operationalising dedicated Heat Stroke Management Units at all health facilities, ensuring adequate ambulance services, disseminating early warnings for timely action, and maintaining real-time reporting of heat stroke cases on the Ministry's Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal. (ANI)

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