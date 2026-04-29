CCD Says Reports Of New Russian Offensive On Kyiv Manipulation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

“Manipulative reports are spreading online about an alleged 'urgent preparation for the defense of Kyiv' due to the threat of a Russian offensive on the capital. These claims stem from remarks by the military about building fortifications in northern Ukraine. In reality, there is currently no threat of a new Russian offensive on Kyiv. The construction of defensive lines is planned work aimed at strengthening security,” the statement reads.

As noted, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Defense Forces officer Andrii Kovalenko, emphasized that the enemy's strategic goal remains unchanged – the occupation of all of Ukraine – but at present it does not have the resources to launch an offensive on the capital.

“There is no threat of an offensive on Kyiv. One should not manipulate statements about defensive lines made by the military, as such lines are necessary. But this does not mean the enemy currently has the capability to advance on the capital,” he said.

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As reported, in a comment to Ukrinform, Chief of the Engineering Troops of the AFU Support Forces Command, Brigadier General Vasyl Syrotenko, said that construction of a large-scale defensive line is ongoing to prevent a new offensive by Russia. The line of fortifications will stretch from the Kyiv Reservoir to Sumy.