Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Missile Hub In Occupied Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Special Operations Forces reported this on Facebook.

“The concealed equipment was located on the territory of a former missile base near the settlement of Ovrazhky, about 40 kilometers east of occupied Simferopol. From there, missiles could reach the frontline or rear cities of Ukraine within minutes,” the statement said.

Members of the resistance movement had repeatedly recorded enemy missile launches from this location.

“Striking and destroying the enemy's strategic systems reduces its combat capability. The Special Operations Forces continue asymmetric actions to strategically weaken the enemy's ability to wage war against Ukraine,” the SOF emphasized.

Drones have range of 1,750 kilometers: Ukraine increases its deep-strike range against Russia by 2.5 times

As reported by Ukrinform, following the attack in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of April 28, a Russian military unit housing Iskander missile systems caught fire.