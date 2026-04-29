Russians Strike Shostka Community With Drones And Missile, Leaving One Dead, Others Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration stated this on Telegram.

"Last night, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Shostka community with drones and a missile. They deliberately struck houses where civilians reside. As a result of the attack, large-scale fires broke out in the residential sector," the statement said.

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It is noted that a 60-year-old woman died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Two other people sought medical assistance. Other residents were evacuated in time.

As reported, the previous day, Russian forces attacked an enterprise in Konotop, injuring five people.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration