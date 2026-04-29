403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KPN Delivers Solid Start To The Year
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Program
Royal KPN N.V.
- Group service revenue increased 0.6% y-on-y, driven by Consumer (+1.3%), SME (+5.8%) and Wholesale (+0.8%) Business service revenues (-0.6% y-on-y) impacted by lower revenues from low-margin Tailored Solutions (-14%) Solid commercial momentum across Consumer and Business, both in broadband (+10k net adds) and mobile (+41k) Adj. EBITDA AL of € 653m (+3.1% y-on-y); quarterly FCF impacted, as expected, by timing of interest payments and working capital KPN leads the Dutch fiber market, connecting 79k new homes and activating 58k homes KPN named best mobile network again in the Netherlands, with the highest score worldwide On track to deliver full-year 2026 outlook
Program
12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees
13:00 CEST: Webcast
The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website kpn
Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Q1 2026 Results
29/04/2026; 7:30h
KPN-N
Attachment
-
KPN Q1 2026 Press release
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment