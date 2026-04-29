Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

KPN Delivers Solid Start To The Year


2026-04-29 01:31:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
  • Group service revenue increased 0.6% y-on-y, driven by Consumer (+1.3%), SME (+5.8%) and Wholesale (+0.8%)
  • Business service revenues (-0.6% y-on-y) impacted by lower revenues from low-margin Tailored Solutions (-14%)
  • Solid commercial momentum across Consumer and Business, both in broadband (+10k net adds) and mobile (+41k)
  • Adj. EBITDA AL of € 653m (+3.1% y-on-y); quarterly FCF impacted, as expected, by timing of interest payments and working capital
  • KPN leads the Dutch fiber market, connecting 79k new homes and activating 58k homes
  • KPN named best mobile network again in the Netherlands, with the highest score worldwide
  • On track to deliver full-year 2026 outlook


Program

12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees
13:00 CEST: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website kpn

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Q1 2026 Results
29/04/2026; 7:30h
KPN-N

Attachment

  • KPN Q1 2026 Press release

MENAFN29042026004107003653ID1111046236



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search