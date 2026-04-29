'Indomitable Spirit': Cancer Patient Casts Vote As ECI Highlights Strong Turnout In Bengal Polls

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday shared an emotional moment from the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, where an elector exercised her democratic right despite battling cancer.

The Commission posted on X,“Indomitable Spirit!! An elector exercises her democratic right at Polling Station No. 202, 160 Rashbehari Assembly Constituency, Kolkata South, despite battling cancer.” The post highlighted the resilience of voters participating in the democratic process even under challenging personal circumstances.

Earlier in the day, the poll body had expressed optimism over voter participation in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, sharing multiple posts that showcased strong turnout, particularly among women and young voters across the state.

In one post on X, the Commission wrote,“Early morning queues of our Women voters - enthusiasm at its peak in the festival of Democracy. #Phase2 Glimpses of women voters at a polling station in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.” The ECI emphasised the visible participation of women as polling began across constituencies.

In another message encouraging participation, it stated,“Election spirit! Early morning queue of enthusiastic voters in the #Phase2 of #WestBengalElections2026, STEP OUT & VOTE,” urging citizens to exercise their franchise in large numbers.

Highlighting youth engagement, the Commission also shared a post focusing on first-time and young voters. It said,“That smile says it all. A young elector after casting his vote at a PS in 161 Ballygunge AC, under DEO Kolkata South #Phase2 #WestBengalElections2026. Your vote is your voice. Don't miss your moment. #GoVote”

These posts collectively reflect the Election Commission's emphasis on encouraging high voter turnout, with special focus on women and youth participation in what is being closely watched as a crucial electoral phase.

Polling began at 7 a.m. on Wednesday for 142 constituencies across six districts in West Bengal, including the state capital Kolkata, in the second phase of the two-phase Assembly elections. The voting process is being conducted under tight security arrangements, with authorities closely monitoring turnout and ensuring smooth conduct across polling stations.