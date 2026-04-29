Strait Of Malacca Could Be Next Hormuz-Like Flashpoint
On April 14, the US and Indonesia announced a“major defense cooperation partnership”, strengthening their military ties. According to reports, the US is also seeking to gain wider access to Indonesian airspace. Several media outlets say Indonesia's president, Prabowo Subianto, has approved the proposal.
These developments matter because Indonesia's vast archipelago sits astride some of the most critical sea routes in the world. These include the Strait of Malacca, an important chokepoint for global shipping and trade. The region surrounding Malacca has seen growing military attention from outside powers in recent years.
Both the US and China have been steadily expanding their military presence around the strait and its approaches. The US has largely done so through base access and naval deployments, and China through its port network and naval buildup.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, located near the strait's western approaches, also provide India with a strategic presence in the region.
South-east Asia is becoming more explicitly tied into great-power competition, with the new US-Indonesia defense partnership adding the latest layer. Should this competition intensify – whether through a crisis in Taiwan, a spillover from Hormuz or a shift in alliances – the Strait of Malacca would be at the center of it.
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