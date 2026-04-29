Institute for Water, Environment and Health, United Nations University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Abraham Nunbogu, Ph.D., is a researcher at the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH) who investigates how social and environmental factors influence health and well-being, with a special focus on the role of gender in shaping water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) behaviors in the Global South.

Dr. Nunbogu has extensive experience in policy-oriented research in Africa, Europe and North America. He actively collaborates with communities and policymakers in the Global South on issues like water security and health and has also served as a consultant on WASH and health promotion in Ghana.

At UNU-INWEH, Dr. Nunbogu contributes to a variety of projects focusing on improving water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) interventions and plays a key role in UNU-INWEH's Behavioral Adaptation for Water Security and Inclusion (BASIN) project, which aims to understand how behavioral and psychological factors influence people's ability to adapt to water insecurity, particularly in regions of Africa vulnerable to climate change.

Dr. Nunbogu completed his Ph.D. in the Department of Geography and Environmental Management at the University of Waterloo, M.Sc. in Environmental and Infrastructure Planning at University of Groningen, Netherlands and B.Sc. in Development Planning at KNUST, Ghana. He did his post-doctoral research at the University of Waterloo was focused on Water Security and Gender Based Violence.

–present Researcher, United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health

Experience