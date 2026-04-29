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ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations And Zepto Turn Mango Season Into A Full-Blown Celebration With The 'Mango Paglu Party'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) There are mango lovers...and then there are mango paglus. This summer, ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations, in collaboration with Zepto, brought both together under one roof for a celebration that went far beyond the ordinary -the Mango Paglu Party.
From the moment guests stepped in, it was clear this wasn't just an event, but an experience. The space came alive in a vibrant, mango-drenched world inspired by the 'Mad Over Mangoes' universe, where every corner invited you to pause, play, and indulge. Think bright hues, playful installations, and moments designed as much for delight as they were for discovery (and of course, the perfect Instagram story).
At the heart of it all was the star of the season, mango, in its most indulgent avatars. Crafted with fresh, farm-sourced, carbide-free Alphonso mangoes sourced by Zepto, the specially curated menu by ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations was a love letter to summer. From the flaky Mango Pista Kouign Aman to the multitextured delight of Mango Coconut Serradura Pudding and the light, decadent Mango Mascarpone Cake, every bite struck a balance between freshness and indulgence, quickly turning favorites into obsessions.
This wasn't a sit‐back‐and‐savour kind of afternoon. Guests rolled up their sleeves for an interactive DIY dessert session led by the brand's chef, diving into the art of creating mango classics like Mango Tres Leches with Zepto's CBO, Chandan Mehndiratta also joining in to make his personal favourite from the range, the Mango Coconut Serradura Pudding. Adding a playful twist to the experience was the crowd‐favourite 'Aam Paglu Prescription', a quirky, doctor‐inspired concept that served up mango indulgence as the only cure worth taking.
As the celebration unfolded, so did the spirit of unfiltered mango madness. The energy peaked with the crowning of the 'Aam Paglu of the Day', followed by the ceremonial cutting of a larger-than-life mango-shaped Mango Mascarpone Cake, a finale that was as dramatic as it was delicious.
Rooted in ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations' flair for crafting indulgent seasonal experiences, the Mango Paglu Party turned mango season into something you didn't just taste, but truly lived, a vibrant blend of flavour, creativity, and unapologetic summer joy.
From the moment guests stepped in, it was clear this wasn't just an event, but an experience. The space came alive in a vibrant, mango-drenched world inspired by the 'Mad Over Mangoes' universe, where every corner invited you to pause, play, and indulge. Think bright hues, playful installations, and moments designed as much for delight as they were for discovery (and of course, the perfect Instagram story).
At the heart of it all was the star of the season, mango, in its most indulgent avatars. Crafted with fresh, farm-sourced, carbide-free Alphonso mangoes sourced by Zepto, the specially curated menu by ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations was a love letter to summer. From the flaky Mango Pista Kouign Aman to the multitextured delight of Mango Coconut Serradura Pudding and the light, decadent Mango Mascarpone Cake, every bite struck a balance between freshness and indulgence, quickly turning favorites into obsessions.
This wasn't a sit‐back‐and‐savour kind of afternoon. Guests rolled up their sleeves for an interactive DIY dessert session led by the brand's chef, diving into the art of creating mango classics like Mango Tres Leches with Zepto's CBO, Chandan Mehndiratta also joining in to make his personal favourite from the range, the Mango Coconut Serradura Pudding. Adding a playful twist to the experience was the crowd‐favourite 'Aam Paglu Prescription', a quirky, doctor‐inspired concept that served up mango indulgence as the only cure worth taking.
As the celebration unfolded, so did the spirit of unfiltered mango madness. The energy peaked with the crowning of the 'Aam Paglu of the Day', followed by the ceremonial cutting of a larger-than-life mango-shaped Mango Mascarpone Cake, a finale that was as dramatic as it was delicious.
Rooted in ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations' flair for crafting indulgent seasonal experiences, the Mango Paglu Party turned mango season into something you didn't just taste, but truly lived, a vibrant blend of flavour, creativity, and unapologetic summer joy.
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